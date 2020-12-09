Among the many changes your body can experience during pregnancy, luxuriously long, thick hair isn't always one of them. In fact, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley experienced the exact opposite when she was pregnant with her son Jack in 2017.
"My hair is thick, but the strands themselves are fine, and when I was pregnant they just broke," the model recently told The Strategist. "I was not that person whose hair got really thick and luscious while pregnant."
ICYDK, many people experience more lustrous hair during pregnancy due to an increase in estrogen, which helps stimulate hair growth, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Others, however — such as Huntington-Whiteley — notice their strands actually become thinner and more vulnerable to breakage, similarly because of up-and-down hormonal shifts during pregnancy. "Mine got really brittle and snapped, leaving me with weird layers," Huntington-Whiteley told The Strategist. (Related: This Is Why You're Losing Your Hair During Quarantine)
Both experiences are totally normal, BTW. But if you can relate to Huntington-Whiteley's struggle, she revealed the shampoo that brought her hair "back to life." After giving birth to her son Jack, Huntington-Whiteley restored her hair with Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo (Buy It, $27, amazon.com).
The shampoo's gentle, vegan, sulfate-free formula repairs damaged hair with ingredients such as vitamin E, which helps foster a healthy scalp to reduce hair loss and promote new growth, and astaxanthin, a chemical compound that's known as "super vitamin E" for its plethora of antioxidants. (Here's why you should consider using vitamin E for your skin, too.)
Not only is Huntington-Whiteley "really, really impressed" with how Pureology's formula transformed her "dry and brittle" strands, it's also a favorite choice for protecting the integrity of color-treated hair. Demi Lovato's stylist Amber Maynard Bolt recently used Pureology's Strength Cure Blonde Purple Shampoo (Buy It, $31, ulta.com) to protect the singer's hair as she took her from brunette to blonde.
Plenty of happy Amazon shoppers share the same feelings. Nearly 1,500 five-star reviewers have boasted about Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo's ability to restore luster and shine while keeping hair healthy and strong. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)
"This is the first product that my blonde fine very processed hair loves," shared one recent Amazon shopper, who said the shampoo makes their hair feel "like silk."
Another Amazon shopper said the shampoo "saved" their hair after years of damaging processing treatments. "After highlighting my hair for a few years it became brittle. I was certain that I would have to cut it off," they wrote. "Pureology products saved my hair. It looks and feels better than it has for years."
Ulta shoppers are equally enthused, with one recent buyer calling the shampoo their "holy grail."
"My hair is pretty damaged and after using this one time my hair looks and feels 10x better!" they wrote. "And it smells fantastic."
New parents also share Huntington-Whiteley's enthusiasm for the shampoo. One five-star Ulta shopper said the product helped strengthen their strands and kept their blowouts looking fresh for days on end. "As a new mom, I started to experience postpartum hair loss and just brittle hair/ends," they shared. "But after a WEEK of solid use, I've noticed so much improvement in the strength of my hair. It is incredibly soft, and second- AND third-day hair looks amazing still!!"
Need more celeb-approved recs for thinning hair? Here's how Khloé Kardashian and Christina Milian managed their postpartum hair loss.