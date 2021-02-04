Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is never shy when it comes to sharing the beauty products she loves, and she just shared her favorites within the hair-care realm. In the latest installment of her "In My Bathroom" series on YouTube, she revealed which hair products she thinks are the crème de la crème, including a mix of new discoveries and old favorites. Alongside finds such as Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scalp Scrub (Buy It, $53, sephora.com) and Rahua Scalp and Hair Treatment (Buy It, $40, thedetoxmarket.com), Huntington-Whiteley highlighted Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Overnight Hair Serum (Buy It, $69, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com), calling it one of her "all-time favorites."
Huntington-Whiteley revealed that she likes to use the hair serum overnight when she wants to air-dry. "I found that when I let my hair naturally dry — if I just wear it down and let it dry — it dries kind of like stringy and crispy," she says in the video. "So if I don't have time to dry my hair in the evening, I like to apply [the serum] through the roots [and] tie it back in a tight bun." Then, when she lets her hair down in the morning, "it has a sort of nice, natural bend to it," and is "tamed and nourished and full," and shiny, she says. (Pssst, here are RHW's favorite beauty products to buy on Amazon.)
The model went on to say that she's been using the Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Overnight Hair Serum for years, sharing that she found that it helped improve her hair right after she gave birth. (She previously revealed that she experienced some thinning after and even during her pregnancy.) "My hair was just so brittle, and it kept breaking, and I had all these weird layers, pieces that were falling off," Huntington-Whiteley says in her video. "[The hair serum] really helped to rebuild the hair strength and integrity to its natural sort of bouncy and soft form." (Related: Postpartum Hair Loss Is Real — Here's How to Deal with It)
Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Overnight Hair Serum is designed to nourish your hair overnight, making it ideal if you don't have time during the day to walk around with hair that's slicked down with a mask. Even better, the frizz-fighting formula is so lightweight, you're not even supposed to rinse it out in the morning (and you won't wake up to a greasy pillow). The overnight hair serum's hero ingredient is red camellia oil, which can help restore shine to dry, damaged hair. (Related: How Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Preps for the Red Carpet When She's Feeling "Flat")
If you tend to have bad hair days after air-drying or you've been dealing with brittleness, you won't be surprised that this serum found its way into Huntington-Whiteley's all-time favorites. You can take full advantage of your zzz's to find out if she's onto something.