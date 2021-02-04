Huntington-Whiteley revealed that she likes to use the hair serum overnight when she wants to air-dry. "I found that when I let my hair naturally dry — if I just wear it down and let it dry — it dries kind of like stringy and crispy," she says in the video. "So if I don't have time to dry my hair in the evening, I like to apply [the serum] through the roots [and] tie it back in a tight bun." Then, when she lets her hair down in the morning, "it has a sort of nice, natural bend to it," and is "tamed and nourished and full," and shiny, she says. (Pssst, here are RHW's favorite beauty products to buy on Amazon.)