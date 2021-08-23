Why Safflower Oil Is the Most Underrated Skin-Care Savior

As far as how often to use it? Well, that's up to you. Those with drier skin types might find it most beneficial to apply morning and night, while others might find it only necessary during the cold weather season when bitter temps tend to leave skin dry, itchy, and inflamed. Because safflower seed oil has been shown to offer some UV protection, applying it in the a.m. "may be beneficial in halting UV-induced sun damage in conjunction with [other] sun protection," says board-certified dermatologist Jen Haley, M.D., F.A.A.D. But if you choose to apply it also or only in the evening, know that the safflower oil can still help reduce inflammation and give thirsty skin a boost of hydration, she adds. (Related: The 5 Key Steps That Should Be In Your Morning Skin-Care Routine, According to a Dermatologist)