While you can't control some of those aforementioned contributing factors (genetic, we're looking at you), and there's really not always a way to fully prevent any kind of acne, there are things you can do to make it less likely to occur and more manageable if it does, says Ziering. When and how you wash is paramount; while you want to rid your scalp of excess oil, you don't want to over-wash and over-dry the scalp, as this can actually end up triggering the production of more sebum and make things worse, he points out. Try to steer clear of heavy styling products whenever possible, and avoid wearing a hat when you work out, suggests Dr. Gross; this can trap sweat and bacteria on the scalp, further upping the likelihood of clogged pores.