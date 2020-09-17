Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celebrity beauty lines aren't exactly rare at this point. But Selena Gomez still managed to pique everyone's interest with the announcement of her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

In Gomez's words, Rare Beauty is meant to be "more than a beauty brand." Yes, the makeup line includes everything from liquid blush to brow gel. But it also encourages folks to break down unrealistic standards of perfection rather than follow them. Plus, Gomez's brand launched with a goal of raising $100 million toward addressing gaps in mental health services in underserved communities over the next 10 years. (Related: Accessible and Supportive Mental Health Resources for Black Womxn)

There's no question that the message behind Rare Beauty is worth supporting. But, of course, the only way to find out how Rare Beauty measures up to other makeup lines, celebrity or otherwise, is to put its products to the test. To get to the bottom of whether Rare Beauty lives up to the hype, I've been playing around with the products.

I'll start by saying that Gomez delivered on her promise of creating makeup that helps you embrace, rather than hide, what makes you unique. Used together, the products create a semi-natural look. The foundation lets my freckles show through, and the highlighter is more subtle glow than strobe light. They're the type of products you might reach for when you want to look like you made a casual effort but didn't try too hard. A lot of the products are long-lasting but feel weightless. (Related: Selena Gomez Keeps This $5 Self-Care Staple On Her Nightstand to Help Her Unwind Before Bed)

Overall, I'm loving Rare Beauty. But out of everything, three products stood out to me.

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

I've always associated Gomez with a flawless cat eye, so the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner (Buy It, $19, sephora.com) was the product I most looked forward to trying. Spoiler: It did not disappoint. Inspired by a calligrapher, the eyeliner comes in a thickish tube and has a brush tip that tapers to a very fine point. Both details make it easy to achieve a crisp line even if you don't have the steadiest of hands (🙋). The formula is waterproof, but still easy enough to remove at the end of the day. I've noticed several beauty YouTubers have pointed out that it's not the blackest black, and that's definitely the case, but I'm not mad at it. The shade is still black but a little more forgiving.

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner $19 SHOP IT Sephora

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

I don't think I fully understood the phrase "a little goes a long way" until I tried Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Buy It, $20, sephora.com). On my first attempt, I used too much, thinking it would sheer out. Now I know to apply a micro-dot to each cheek with the doe-foot applicator and press it into my skin with a sponge to get that perfect pop of color. The best part: I've never tried a blush with this level of staying power. I love the shade Faith (I'm wearing it in the photo above), which reads as a scary deep purple in the tube but blends out into a subtler berry tint. (Related: Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Favorite Sneakers)

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20 SHOP IT Sephora

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel (Buy It, $22, sephora.com) is the brand's two-step eyebrow product. The pencil is on the thick side, so it's not ideal if you like drawing in hyperrealistic individual hairs. But the formula is exceptionally creamy and glides right on, so you can use a light hand. The gel offers a light hold and doesn't make your brows sticky. Unlike the liquid blush, Rare Beauty's brow pencil is V user-friendly, so it's great for days when you're short on time or patience.