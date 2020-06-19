Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's a Gross Ingredient In This Anti-Aging Cream, But Everyone Seems to Love It

Beauty products are no stranger to unusual ingredients, whether it’s seaweed, copper, or even bird poop. These unexpected additions can be the difference between a holy-grail discovery and another subpar formula. And for the SeoulCeuticals All-In-One Anti-Aging Snail Repair Cream (Buy It, $17, amazon.com), an unusual ingredient is what makes the beauty product a worthy obsession for more than 800 shoppers.

The weird ingredient attracting people to the popular moisturizer? Snail mucin. While insect slime might be the last ingredient you’d want to read on a product label, it’s actually popular in Korean skin care and touted for benefits like hydrating skin and reducing irritation. (Want more K-Beauty? Check out the latest beauty trend to simplify your skin-care routine.)

SeoulCeuticals harvests the snail excretion in cruelty-free environments, and the mucin is naturally packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and peptides, which are used by mollusks to heal cuts or prevent injury. By packing these ingredients together into one treatment, mucin becomes a powerhouse for hydrating and exfoliating skin while stimulating collagen production.

Image zoom

A small study on the efficacy of snail secretions in California also found the ingredient reduced the appearance of fine lines. The 25 participants noted a significant improvement after eight weeks of use, further solidifying this ingredient as a powerhouse on beauty shelves. (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Moisturizers to Use Every Morning)

Plus, SeoulCeuticals stands out for its potent concentration of the extract—97.5 percent, to be exact. The mucin is then combined with moisturizing ingredients like organic aloe, shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to create an all-in-one cream you can use on your face and neck both day and night.

Unsurprisingly, reviewers say they’re seeing serious results with the cream, whether it’s brightening dark spots or tackling dullness. They also rave it’s lightweight enough to wear in the summer but heavy-duty enough to conquer flakey winter complexions. Plus, people say it works for a range of skin types, from sensitive to oily. (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Moisturizers to Use Every Morning)

“I love this cream,” wrote one reviewer. “I've used other face creams containing snail mucin extract in the past, but I was always put off by the unpleasant smell they had. This cream, instead, is perfect in terms of texture, ingredients, and it's fresh scent.”