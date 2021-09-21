Get Ready to Obsess Over Sephora's New Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
It might only be September, but some stores are already getting into the holiday spirit with specialty products popping up on shelves IRL and online. And, ICYDK, Sephora is among the stores already enjoying some holly jolly fun.
To help shoppers prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the beloved beauty retailer has officially launched its 2021 advent calendar (Buy It, $45, sephora.com). The much-anticipated calendar is a Sephora favorite each and every year. And while last year's calendar was all about "Wild Wishes," the 2021 edition is focused on "Holiday Vibes."
Psst! Stop reading if you don't want to ruin the surprise of what's inside the Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar.
For those still scrolling, first thing's first, let's talk about the packaging — it's sustainable! All 24 boxes are made from materials from sustainably managed forests and are designed to be reusable. This means you can fill the boxes with mini gifts after opening them, or you can use the boxes to organize beauty goodies on your vanity. Now, onto what's inside. (Related: The Best Clean Beauty Products You Can Buy at Sephora)
Buy It: Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar, $45, sephora.com
Within the Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar, you'll find a plethora of makeup, skincare products, bath goods, and accessories all packed within the 24 daily boxes. The specific goodies include some self-care essentials such as a full-size charcoal nose strip (Buy It, $3 separately, sephora.com), a full-size coconut face mask (Buy It, $6, sephora.com), and a full-size eye mask (Buy It, $4, sephora.com). Those who purchase the advent calendar will also score a full-size cream lip stain in ″Marvelous Mauve" (Buy It, $15, sephora.com), a mini eye pencil in black, a mini lip liner in a vibrant red shade, among other products such as hair clips, a mini nail file, and a phone accessory.
And, despite only just making its debut, the Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar has already earned over 700(!) heart-shaped seals of approval from customers.
Much like the 2020 calendar, the 2021 Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar retails for under $50, making it an absolute steal. But whatever you do, don't wait to add it to your cart. This well-stocked beauty is bound to sell out. (Read more: The Best Beauty Products at Sephora Under $20)