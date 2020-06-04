If you've banked up rewards points while shopping at Sephora, you can trade them in to benefit a great cause. The company added a new reward to its Beauty Insider program that allows you to use points to donate to the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), a civil rights organization that works to empower black folks in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Here's how it works: If you're part of Sephora's Beauty Insider rewards program, you earn one point for every dollar you spend there. Once you've racked up at least 100 points, you can cash them in for products, events, or services. With this newly added reward, you can use your points to have Sephora make a donation to the NBJC instead.

You'll need at least 500 points saved up to take advantage of the reward. Five hundred points earns a $10 donation, 1,000 earns a $20 donation, and 1,500 earns a $30 donation. To make the $10 donation, you'll have to make a purchase at the same time; with the other two thresholds, you can just cash in your points without making a purchase at the same time.

FYI: The reward is online-only, and you can't use newly earned points toward a donation. (E.g. if you hit 500 points during a purchase, you'll have to wait until your next transaction to use the $10 donation reward.) According to Sephora, the company will also swap out the charity that you can donate to on a rotating basis.

Of course, if you're not rolling in Beauty Insider points, you can always donate to the NBJC on your own. The organization is dedicated to ending racism, homophobia, bias, and stigma toward black LGBTQIA+ people. It advocates for policy reform in areas such as criminal justice, employment non-discrimination, and access to mental healthcare, among other issues.