For some people, the arrival of spring means adding "deep clean the house" or "get allergy meds" to the to-do list. For those who love a beauty product discount, it means it's time to narrow down exactly what to grab during Sephora's yearly spring sale. (Related: 9 Celeb-Loved Skin-Care Brands On Sale Right Now at Sephora)
If you're in the latter group, get your credit card ready: the Sephora 2021 Spring Savings Event is officially live. All products on the site are eligible for the discount other than those from The Ordinary or MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM, NUDESTIX hand sanitizer, or gift cards. The sale is only open to members of Sephora's Beauty Insider rewards program and your discount percentage will depend on your status within Sephora's Beauty Insider rewards program. (It's free to sign up for if you're not already part of it.) Rouge members (that's the highest level) can get 20 percent off of their purchases from now through the end of the sale on April 19. VIB members (the next highest tier) receive 15 percent off starting tomorrow through the end of the sale, and all other Beauty Insiders can take advantage with 10 percent off from April 15 through the end of the sale. To use your qualifying discount, you'll have to use the promo code OMGSPRING. In addition, all Sephora Collection products are 30 percent off for all Beauty Insiders during the entire span of the sale. (Related: Sephora Just Launched a New Skin-Care Line — and Everything Is Under $17)
Since almost every product is included in the sale, choosing what to add to your haul can be a tough decision. If your goal is to take the opportunity to stock up on brands that aren't often discounted, you've got plenty of options. Here are some of the best rarely-discounted hair, makeup, skin-care, and body products you can go with.
The liquid blush in Selena Gomez's makeup line Rare Beauty is the brand's bestselling product on Sephora, and it comes in a range of matte and dewy shades. Its claim to fame is its long wear time and impressive color payoff — a little goes a long way.
Augustinus Bader launched at Sephora earlier this month, just in time for the chain's big sale. The brand's products aren't exactly cheap — ranging from $65 for a cleanser to $265 for a body cream — which means you stand to save a chunk of chain by timing your purchase to a sale. This moisturizer, which counts celebrities like Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian as fans, contains a blend of amino acids, vitamins, proteins, and lipids that's based on decades of research on skin healing and tissue repair.
The brand's "Sephora Favorites" sets, which contain a selection of minis, typically don't go on sale. This one is loaded with SPF products and Isle of Paradise self tanning drops. It's valued at $221 but priced at $39 — and that's before the additional Beauty Insider discount. Even better, Sephora is donating $25 from the sale of each kit to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. (Related: SPF and Sun Protection Myths to Stop Believing, Stat)
This facial spray from Asian-owned skin-care brand Tower 28 contains three ingredients: water, sodium chloride (aka salt), and hypochlorous acid (HOCl). HOCl is a substance naturally created by your white blood cells that's commonly used as a disinfectant and added to skin-care for its antimicrobial, acne-fighting, soothing, and anti-inflammatory properties. Tower 28 SOS Spray is intended to calm down angry skin and it carries the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.
The pimple patch trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and for good reason. They allow you to spot treat while forming a protective layer over your blemish that's ideal for healing. This one contains 0.5 percent salicylic acid to clear out clogged pores and aloe vera, which contains antiseptic agents that can help slow bacteria growth.
If you're hoping score a shortcut to shiny hair during the sale, you can go with Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil. Infused with honey from founder Negin Mirsalehi's family's bee garden, it can be used as a pre-styling treatment, overnight treatment, or finishing product. The photogenic packaging doesn't hurt. (Related: The Best Hair Oil for Your Hair Type)
Every makeup lover needs a versatile nude eyeshadow palette, and now's the perfect time to scoop up this bestseller from Mario Dedivanovic, makeup artist to Kim Kardashian. The eyeshadow palette has a range of matte nude shades that you can use for natural and dramatic eye looks.
