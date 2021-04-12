If you're in the latter group, get your credit card ready: the Sephora 2021 Spring Savings Event is officially live. All products on the site are eligible for the discount other than those from The Ordinary or MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM, NUDESTIX hand sanitizer, or gift cards. The sale is only open to members of Sephora's Beauty Insider rewards program and your discount percentage will depend on your status within Sephora's Beauty Insider rewards program. (It's free to sign up for if you're not already part of it.) Rouge members (that's the highest level) can get 20 percent off of their purchases from now through the end of the sale on April 19. VIB members (the next highest tier) receive 15 percent off starting tomorrow through the end of the sale, and all other Beauty Insiders can take advantage with 10 percent off from April 15 through the end of the sale. To use your qualifying discount, you'll have to use the promo code OMGSPRING. In addition, all Sephora Collection products are 30 percent off for all Beauty Insiders during the entire span of the sale. (Related: Sephora Just Launched a New Skin-Care Line — and Everything Is Under $17)