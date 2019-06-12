The Best Setting Sprays for Makeup That Won't Budge

These best setting sprays from MAC, Urban Decay, and more, will have your makeup looking fresh even at the end of a long day.
Finding the Best Makeup Setting Spray

Carol Yepes/Getty Images

If you take the time to apply your makeup just right, then you might as well follow up with a setting spray that'll protect your artwork. Setting sprays have always had their place — they're especially useful on muggy days when you don't want to pile on the powder — but they recently gained new importance. Setting sprays are the key to avoiding makeup transfer when you're wearing a face mask. Whether you want to start using a setting spray to address new #FaceMaskProbs or are a longtime fan looking to branch out, here are some of the best options.

NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray

Ulta
Buy It, $9

Need a longwear setting spray that'll keep your makeup in place during a music festival, outdoor wedding, or other melt-inducing event? This NYX setting spray will keep your face matte through anything. The secret is out — It was the number one setting spray in the U.S. last year, according to Nielsen data.

Urban Decay All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Sephora
Buy It, $33

When they say all-nighter, they mean it. You can rely on Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray to keep your makeup fresh on nights (or days) when you need a long-lasting setting spray. It sprays in a fine mist, so you can use it without having to whip out the mini fan. The Urban Decay setting spray has a 4.5-star rating and over 10k reviews on Sephora, so you might as well go straight for the jumbo size.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Mist & Fix Spray 215 Finishing Spray

Buy It, $12

If you already wear 24-hour foundation and longwear lipstick from L'Oreal's Infallible collection, might as well start reinforcing them with a setting spray from the line. Known as one of the best drugstore setting sprays, L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Mist & Fix Spray is worth an immediate trip to Target.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray

Sephora
Buy It, $26

If you prefer a dewy finish to a matte one, go with this Anastasia Beverly Hills Setting Spray. You might even end up tempted to use it on no-makeup days. It's coconut/vanilla-scented and contains humectants glycerin and panthenol to keep skin hydrated.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+

Ulta
Buy It, $27

This MAC setting spray is one of the company's bestsellers — and for good reason. MUAs and makeup lovers swear by the face finishing spray for keeping makeup looking fresh and smudge-free all day. The formula contains skin-calming green tea, chamomile, and cucumber.

Skindinavia Makeup Finishing Spray

Skindinavia
Buy It, $26

If you haven't tried one of Skindinavia's makeup fixing sprays, you're going to want to hop on the bandwagon real quick. The brand specializes in setting sprays, which cool skin to prevent color loss and creasing. Fun fact: Urban Decay partnered with Skindinavia to develop its popular All Nighter Setting Spray.

COOLA Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30

Sephora
Buy It, $36

No one wants to rub on a thick glob of sunscreen over a full face of makeup every two hours. To reapply while locking in (not ruining) your makeup, go with this setting spray from COOLA. Not only does it provide SPF 30 protection, but it also hydrates skin with the help of plant stem cells and algae extract.

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set

Milani
Buy It, $10

This Milani setting spray doubles as a mattifying primer, meaning you can pack one less item in your makeup bag. Pair it with your favorite longlasting makeup products, and touchups will become a thing of the past. It can keep your makeup fresh for up to 16 hours, according to the brand.

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Ulta
Buy It, $16

Finding the right makeup setting spray formula is only half the battle. You also want to make sure it comes in a bottle that won't cause you to recoil every time you apply it. As its name suggests, this Morphe setting spray comes in an air-powered can that sprays a fine, even mist.

E.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set

Buy It, $7

At $7 for a 4 oz. bottle, this E.l.f. setting spray is one of the most affordable options available. The low price *doesn't* mean you'll miss out on skin-care perks. The vegan, cruelty-free setting spray contains aloe, green, tea, and cucumber.

