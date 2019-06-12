If you take the time to apply your makeup just right, then you might as well follow up with a setting spray that'll protect your artwork. Setting sprays have always had their place — they're especially useful on muggy days when you don't want to pile on the powder — but they recently gained new importance. Setting sprays are the key to avoiding makeup transfer when you're wearing a face mask. Whether you want to start using a setting spray to address new #FaceMaskProbs or are a longtime fan looking to branch out, here are some of the best options.