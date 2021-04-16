The Shape 2021 Skin Awards Will Give You the Glow-Up This Year Needs
Have we ever been more focused on our skin? Many of us stare at it throughout the day's video calls, constantly confronting the under-eye circles or fine lines we otherwise might have ignored. Plus, we have new issues to fixate on, like "maskne" and flare-ups of stress-induced sensitivity. It's certainly fertile ground for frustration.
But one positive from this state of complexion obsession is that we've gained a real appreciation for the importance of a potent routine. Lesson learned: Treatments and skin care that offer proven, long-lasting results warrant the time, devotion, and investment.
This year's Skin Awards winners — chosen with the help of leading dermatologists — came together in response to the most important question: What's worthwhile? Answers, ahead.
Next-Level Sunscreens
The most impressive innovation is that there are now formulas that all women want to apply— because all women need to. "A great study, by Dr. Pearl Grimes, on the benefits of wearing daily sunscreen in skin of color found that it doesn't just protect against skin damage and cancer — it actually improves the texture, tone, and overall look," says Mona Gohara, M.D.
She loves Melé Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer SPF 30 (Buy It, $23, target.com). "It was created by Black executives at Unilever and Black and brown dermatologists, including me," she says. The lotion, made with UV filters avobenzone and octinoxate, rubs into dark skin tones easily.
For body, the new Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60+ (Buy It, $16, amazon.com) quickly disappears into all skin tones, offering oil-free hydration, broad-spectrum protection, and antioxidants.
A zinc sunscreen is this year's other crowd-pleaser. "Zinc oxide is a natural mineral that provides one of the safest and most effective protections against UV rays," says Ellen Marmur, M.D. It's also an anti-inflammatory, so it's an ideal pick for sensitive or acne-prone skin. And it's reef-safe. "Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen [Buy It, $30, sephora.com] is one of my favorites. It's elegant, and it blends into my dark skin," says Michelle Henry, M.D.
Another top pick: Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50 (Buy It, $10, amazon.com), a formula that absorbs quickly so you can layer makeup on top. There are also tinted versions, which help hide the white cast that zinc can leave and may offer enough coverage that you can skip foundation. They also help block visible light, like from your phone and computer screens, making melasma, dark spots, and fine lines worse.
Some contain iron oxides to further boost their light-blocking effect. "Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Glow SPF 50 [Buy It, $39, amazon.com] has both zinc and iron oxides as well as soothing niacinamide. My patients like the radiant finish it leaves," says Elizabeth K. Hale, M.D.
"No matter what you choose, remember that as long as it's SPF 30 or above and labeled 'broad spectrum' or 'UVA/UVB protection,' it will work," says Neal Schultz, M.D. "Apply an even layer, then reapply every two hours and immediately after swimming or sweating."
Crucial Acts of Self-Care
Our skin-care routines are essential rituals, and not just for the topical results — sometimes doing them is the only time we devote to ourselves. "Applying a facial mask is the ultimate self-care. I can't multitask while I'm wearing it. I have to sit still, so it's built-in time for meditation," says Dr. Gohara.
She uses Obagi Medical Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask (Buy It, $83, dermstore.com): "It makes my skin and soul better." Scrub an even layer onto skin, then let the thick, slightly granular formula, which contains 30 percent vitamin C, sit for 10 minutes to help smooth and brighten.
For a spicy, warming detox: Mix a few drops of water into a scoop of Éminence Organic Skin Care Turmeric Energizing Treatment (Buy It, $78, dermstore.com) to create a mousse out of the turmeric, paprika, citrine, kaolin clay, and zeolite mineral powders, which help draw out impurities and brighten skin's appearance.
The five seconds it takes to apply a serum or moisturizer can be a mindful moment too: Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Gel Cream (Buy It, $15, amazon.com) is full of deeply hydrating humectants, like glycerin, jojoba, and squalane, that feel refreshing and decadent as you massage them in.
Multitasking Garnier Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream SPF 30 (Buy It, $22, ulta.com) has the active ingredients of a glow-giving serum (vitamin C, pineapple extract, and a salicylic acid derivative) mixed with moisturizing properties (glycerin and vitamin E) and sunscreen — giving your skin what it needs in one fell swoop feels so satisfying.
A Strong Pigmentation Plan
For visible, measurable changes in the evenness of your skin tone, dermatologists praise ingredients that have the most scientific backing. "We know that they can help," says Dendy Engelman, M.D. "And the way they're being formulated now makes them easier to use and tolerate."
The three that our panel mentioned most: glycolic acid, vitamin C, and tranexamic acid. No7 Laboratories Glycolic Resurfacing Peel (Buy It, $40, ulta.com) contains 15 percent pure glycolic acid — one of the highest levels available over the counter — and has been tested on all skin types. Apply it to dry skin, then rinse off after five minutes up to three times a week.
Next step: vitamin C. "It's the darling of the skin-care world thanks to its brightening, collagen-boosting, and antioxidant properties. But it can irritate sensitive skin, possibly making hyperpigmentation worse in dark skin tones," says Dr. Henry. "A great exception is BeautyStat UniversalC Skin Refiner [Buy It, $80, shop.beautystat.com], which is well tolerated and contains20 percent pure L-ascorbic acid." And the vitamin C is encapsulated, so it stays potent, says Robinson, the chemist behind the patented formula.
Lastly, there's tranexamic acid — "I'm a huge fan," says Dr. Henry of the gentle yet effective melanin-inhibiting ingredient that can begin to show results in two weeks. Find it in SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum (Buy It, $154, amazon.com), which has been tested on a wide range of skin types and tones. "This is ideal for chronic melasma, one of the most stubborn issues to treat," says Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D. (Related: Why You Should Be Using an Antioxidant Serum)
Advanced Smoothers
New injectables to soften wrinkles and contour the face and body are ushering in the advanced phase of natural results. RHA Collection's three new resilient hyaluronic acid fillers (Buy It, from $1,000 per syringe, rhacollection.com) are manufactured so that they'll move with your facial expressions and last for up to 15 months. "I use them in the cheeks and around the mouth, and they give such a smooth look," says Dr. Hale.
Renuva (Buy It, from $1,040, myrenuva.com)is an injectable that stimulates your own body to make more fat. "It provides beautiful support, especially in areas like the face, knees, and shoulders," says Dr. Marmur. The treatment is created from allograft adipose tissue derived from deceased-donor fat. When injected, it forms a framework that dissolves in about three months, while your plumper, firmer skin remains intact.
Support your investments with formulas that encourage your body's collagen production. Adding Youtheory Collagen Powder (Buy It, $12, amazon.com) to a beverage provides 6,000 milligrams of hydrolyzed collagen. For two weeks before and after a treatment, apply the unique combination of peptides in Alastin Skincare Regenerating Skin Nectar (Buy It, $195, alastin.com) to improve results and accelerate healing.
Retinol for Maskne and More
The vitamin A derivative is a top de-ager, promoting cell turnover to reveal smoother, brighter skin and spurring collagen production. But retinol is also the ingredient most dermatologists on our panel suggested for maskne, the acne caused by wearing masks.
"Wash your face with a gentle cleanser, apply a retinol, then a moisturizer — and that's it. The simpler your routine, the better during a flare," says Dr. Kanchanapoomi Levin, who likes Differin Gel (Buy It, $13, amazon.com) and Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Clearing Serum (Buy It, $125, skinbetter.com), which contains a retinoid, a low percentage of salicylic acid, and niacinamide.
With any retinol, "the secret to tolerating it is gradually dialing up the frequency," says Dr. Gohara. (Related: The Exact Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products)
A perfect formula to do this with is the high-performance Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Retinol 0.5 (Buy It, $78, marykay.com). Use once a week for one week, twice a week for two weeks, and so on. "If skin becomes irritated, then decrease the frequency to the week before," says Dr. Gohara.
The Healers
Our skin's outer barrier, built to stop environmental aggressors from getting inside our bodies and to prevent moisture from escaping, has been put to the task this year.
A favorite to bolster the barrier on your face is First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream (Buy It, $42, sephora.com). "This has ceramides, glycerin, and oatmeal for incredible barrier restoration," says Dr. Gohara. In an independent clinical study, there was 169 percent immediate improvement in skin hydration, says Ron Robinson, a cosmetic chemist.
For hands: Columbia Skincare Ultimate Skin Repair Cream (Buy It, $38, walmart.com) "has helped prevent my very-often-washed hands from drying out," says Dr. Hale. And Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream (Buy It, $4, amazon.com) uses positively charged cationic technology to hold the moisturizer to negatively charged dry skin. "That plus the cream's other occlusive ingredients can help lock moisture inside," says Robinson.
If skin is cracked, reach for Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Itch Relief Balm (Buy It, $18, ulta.com). "Balms help not only soften but also create a moisture barrier that's ideal for wound healing," says Dr. Engelman.
When you need hand sanitizer, opt for a hydrating one. "Dove Nourishing Hand Sanitizer [Buy It, $6, walmart.com] is the best because it deposits moisture into the skin as it cleans," says Dr. Gohara. It keeps hands hydrated for up to eight hours.
Our Skin-Care Brain Trust. Board-certified dermatologists: Dendy Engelman, M.D. Mona Gohara, M.D. Elizabeth K. Hale, M.D. Michelle Henry, M.D. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D.Ellen Marmur, M.D. Neal Schultz, M.D. // Cosmetic chemist: Ron Robinson