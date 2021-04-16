The Shape 2021 Skin Awards Will Give You the Glow-Up This Year Needs

New injectables to soften wrinkles and contour the face and body are ushering in the advanced phase of natural results. RHA Collection's three new resilient hyaluronic acid fillers (Buy It, from $1,000 per syringe, rhacollection.com) are manufactured so that they'll move with your facial expressions and last for up to 15 months. "I use them in the cheeks and around the mouth, and they give such a smooth look," says Dr. Hale.