At Shape, we're constantly road testing beauty products. We're wading through the good, the bad, and the ugly to find the gems that are worth sharing with our readers. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it.

You could consult a Shape print issue or the site at any point to find out what's worth trying, but if you want direct access to our editors' absolute favorites, listen up: We just launched the Shape Beauty Lab Box (Buy It, $35, magazines.com) in partnership with Swearby, a word-of-mouth platform for the products that women honestly swear by. (See more Editor and consumer reviews on swearby.com.)

The box includes 15 full-size products, totaling over $300, to add your routine or divvy up as gifts. From skin care to makeup, hair care, and more — and several 2020 Shape Beauty Awards picks — you'll get an exclusive sampling of the latest and best in beauty for $35 — not a typo, $35.

To be more specific about what's inside, the box includes Grande Cosmetics GrandeMascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara, which is a favorite of Hilary Duff and not only lengthens, but also conditions and strengthens lashes too.

You'll also find Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Serum — because the right vitamin C skin-care product has the potential to be life-changing. The encapsulated serum has a 20 percent concentration of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that fights discoloration and prevents the breakdown of collagen.

There's even a hair tool: Each box will either have a Conair Unbound auto curler, multi styler, flat iron, or curling iron. Normally the cordless tools cost $70–$100. Yep, more than double the price of the entire Shape Beauty Lab Box.

There's not a weak player in the bunch.

Acure Brightening Facial Scrub is a refreshing scrub that brightens skin with the help of madonna lily. Sea kelp softens and detoxes skin while French green clay cleanses deeply.

is a refreshing scrub that brightens skin with the help of madonna lily. Sea kelp softens and detoxes skin while French green clay cleanses deeply. Bravo Sierra Dry Shampoo is the first eco-friendly dry shampoo for all styling needs and hair types. It delivers a cooling sensation when sprayed on your scalp.

is the first eco-friendly dry shampoo for all styling needs and hair types. It delivers a cooling sensation when sprayed on your scalp. Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe hydrates skin for a full 24 hours. The 2020 Shape Beauty Award winner instantly soothes with aloe and protects dry, stressed skin with allantoin.

hydrates skin for a full 24 hours. The 2020 Shape Beauty Award winner instantly soothes with aloe and protects dry, stressed skin with allantoin. Chapstick Classic Cherry, another 2020 Shape Beauty Award winner, softens and protects lips, leaving them silky and smooth.

another 2020 Shape Beauty Award winner, softens and protects lips, leaving them silky and smooth. Chi Silk Infusion is a rich leave-in treatment enriched with silk, wheat, and soy proteins that penetrate and help strengthen hair, providing incredible softness, manageability, and shine without build-up.

is a rich leave-in treatment enriched with silk, wheat, and soy proteins that penetrate and help strengthen hair, providing incredible softness, manageability, and shine without build-up. Conair Unbound tools — each box will contain one of the following : Unbound Cordless Auto Curler makes it easy to achieve perfect curls or beachy waves, anytime, anywhere. Unbound Titanium 1" Multi Styler is a versatile multi-styler that shifts seamlessly from flat iron to curling iron, for a variety of styles from flawlessly straight, shiny hair to luxurious, flowing curls. Unbound Titanium 1" Flat Iron produces smooth, salon-worthy results — no strings (or cords!) attached. Unbound Titanium 1" Curling Iron makes it easy to achieve gorgeous styles from classic curls to beachy waves without cords to hold you back.

— each box will contain one of the following :

Evolved By Nature This Is Gel Hand Sanitizer 's clean formula contains only four ingredients — including Activated Silk and 70 percent ethyl alcohol — to kill 99.99 percent of germs while keeping hands moisturized.

's clean formula contains only four ingredients — including Activated Silk and 70 percent ethyl alcohol — to kill 99.99 percent of germs while keeping hands moisturized. Grande Cosmetics GrandeMascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara not only provides extreme volume and length, but is infused with a lash-loving blend of peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes.

not only provides extreme volume and length, but is infused with a lash-loving blend of peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes. Humphreys Soothe Witch Hazel with Rose Alcohol-Free Toner , an alcohol-free toner with Wild Crop Certified Witch Hazel as the first ingredient, is gentle and non-drying for even the most sensitive skin.

, an alcohol-free toner with Wild Crop Certified Witch Hazel as the first ingredient, is gentle and non-drying for even the most sensitive skin. Lipsense Lip Trio comes with Rhubarb LipSense, Citrus Grove Gloss, and Ooops! Remover. Lipsense is unlike any conventional lipstick, stain, or color. It's waterproof and does not kiss off, smear off, or budge off — plus, it snagged a spot in the 2020 Shape Beauty Awards.

comes with Rhubarb LipSense, Citrus Grove Gloss, and Ooops! Remover. Lipsense is unlike any conventional lipstick, stain, or color. It's waterproof and does not kiss off, smear off, or budge off — plus, it snagged a spot in the 2020 Shape Beauty Awards. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask is a vegan hair mask that deeply hydrates, repairs, and softens dry hair.

is a vegan hair mask that deeply hydrates, repairs, and softens dry hair. Nair Leg Mask In Even & Smooth with Raw Shea Butter deeply hydrates skin for a smooth, more even finish while exfoliating and removing hair, leaving you with soft, stubble-free legs. (Related: I'll Take This Nair Leg Mask Over Shaving Any Day)

deeply hydrates skin for a smooth, more even finish while exfoliating and removing hair, leaving you with soft, stubble-free legs. (Related: I'll Take This Nair Leg Mask Over Shaving Any Day) Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Serum visibly reduces the look of dark spots and early signs of aging skin for beautifully luminous and even-toned skin.

visibly reduces the look of dark spots and early signs of aging skin for beautifully luminous and even-toned skin. Pond's Skin Tightening Serum visibly tightens the appearance of skin and hydrates to help slow new signs of aging such as uneven tone and texture, dryness, and dullness in just one week with twice-daily use.

visibly tightens the appearance of skin and hydrates to help slow new signs of aging such as uneven tone and texture, dryness, and dullness in just one week with twice-daily use. Vital Performance Pre is a uniquely tailored pre-workout that's packed with functional ingredients to help you conquer your larger-than-life fitness goals.