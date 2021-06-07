Get $560 Worth of Award-Winning Beauty Products — for Just $45
Our staff can't stop obsessing over these 21 skin, hair, and nail tools in the Shape Beauty Lab Box.
Ever spent a fortune on a beauty product, only to find yourself lowkey devastated when it had the opposite effect of what you expected?
Trust us: Despite being aficionados at the beauty game, and having access to a trove of products and information, we editors at Shape feel you and have been there countless times. That's why we're determined to put that painful trial-and-error process in the past for good and curate the perfect toolkit containing top-rated hair, skin, and nail beauty tools just for you — all for $45.
Enter: The Shape Beauty Lab Box (Buy It, $44.99 + $5.95 shipping and handling, magazines.com).
The box, which contains 21 (mostly) full-sized products, is valued at over $560 (yep, you read that right!) — and includes several Shape Beauty Awards stars, including the cult-favorite Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo, a 2019 Shape Beauty Award winner, to combat residue and oil between showers without weighing down your locks.
You'll also find rave-reviewed TikTok stars like the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner, one of Shape's 2021 Skin Award winners, whose hashtag #beautystat contains nearly 4.7 million views on the app. As one TikToker put it, the product had "done wonders for brightening and re-texturizing" his skin.
Here's a glimpse at the rest of the hydrating, soothing, toning (plus literally any other skin-, hair-, and nail-happy adjective you can think of) in the box:
- Bella Spirit Self Tanning Bronzing Drops work with your favorite body lotion customize a gradual, natural-looking tan. And although the hue takes only three to four hours to develop, your color can last upwards of an entire week.
- Bogavia Firming Body Serum is a lightweight, age-defying serum that improves your skin’s tone, texture, elasticity, and strength with every use. It contains a proprietary, plant-powered, skin-firming, and strengthening complex that pumps your skin with vegan hyaluronic acid to smooth over lines and wrinkles.
- CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint SPF 30’s all-mineral formula shields harmful UVA and UVB rays while giving your skin all-day hydration with a healthy, hydrating, sheer coverage glow.
- Degree Apple & Gardenia Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection, so you can feel shower-clean all day. (Plus, the crisp apple scent, with a touch of gardenia, is bound to make you feel super-refreshed, too.)
- FOAMIE Aloe You Very Much Shampoo Bar is good for both the environment and your hair — it’s 100 percent plastic-free and massages, cleanses, and nourishes your strands (with a fresh aloe vera scent) from root to end.
- Fortify+ Protecting Facial Mist freshens your face with a burst of gentle hydration while simultaneously fighting off bacteria and germs. It’s even been shown to reduce the growth of certain microorganisms and bacteria for extended periods of time.
- Grande Cosmetics GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener coats your lashes with lengtheners and thickeners infused with no-flake mini fibers and peptides that help support your mascara’s wear.
- Hello Activated Charcoal Fluoride-Free Toothpaste contains a fluoride-free formula with activated charcoal that’s from sustainable bamboo. (It’s basically nature’s version of a trip to the dentist.)
- imPRESS Press-On Manicure in Pick Me Pink provides a polish-free, slim, super-comfortable manicure in minutes. Just press on the nails (no glue required) and you’re good to go!
- invisibobble Power in Crystal Clear is designed to tame your mane and maintain your hairstyle — even through a tough sweat sesh. The magic stems from its spiral shape, which offers an extra-strong hold without compromising on your hair's volume. Added bonus: You can also take it out of your wet hair without tangling.
- Mediheal W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask wakes up dull, tired-looking skin with an instant flush of hydration in just 15 minutes.
- Purlisse Blue Lotus Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen is a lightweight, hydrating cream with full-spectrum SPF 30 and moisturizing agents, making it ideal to wear alone or under makeup. Plus, its non-greasy, non-whitening formula is reef-safe (in case you have any summer sea treks in store!)
- SeneGence ShadowSense in Bella Cream and Ballet Slipper’s long-lasting, velvety matte crème-to-powder eyeshadows can be worn in numerous ways: on their own, paired together, used as eyeliner or blush, or blended to create a new shade entirely.
- Skintimate Bloom Razor features four ultra-thin razor blades that are sharp on hair but super-smooth on your skin. Plus, it contains a conditioning strip formulated with aloe and vitamin E to prevent skin irritation.
- StriVectin SD Advanced PLUS Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate is a 2019 Shape Beauty Award winner— and for good reason. The iconic stretch mark cream (now with a more powerful formula than ever before) is a next-generation moisturizer that target’s your skin’s collagen to boost elasticity and deliver radiant, visibly transformed skin.
- Swash Free & Clear Laundry Detergent contains an ultra-concentrated formula that washes up to 83 regular loads, can be used in all machines, and is specifically designed to help boost your washer’s ability to fight stains.
- Vichy Mineral 89 Booster Serum is formulated with 89 percent Vichy volcanic water (it’s sourced from French mountains!) and pure hyaluronic acid to help strengthen and repair your skin. Each dose also brings forth a trove of hydrating, plumping boosters to protect your skin against pollution, stress, UV exposure, and other factors related to aging.
- WEN 319 Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment is truly next-level skin care, containing regenerating properties designed to promote your skin’s healing abilities, all while soothing and relieving a dry, irritated skin.
- YENSA Pink Lotus Peptide Renewal Eye Cream is formulated with 8 Power Pink essence, the brand’s essence formula, and peptides designed to restore firmness and brightness to your skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
And the best part of all? The box is on sale now. Get yours before they sell out by heading to magazines.com/shape-beautybox ASAP.
