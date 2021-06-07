Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our staff can't stop obsessing over these 21 skin, hair, and nail tools in the Shape Beauty Lab Box.

Ever spent a fortune on a beauty product, only to find yourself lowkey devastated when it had the opposite effect of what you expected?

Trust us: Despite being aficionados at the beauty game, and having access to a trove of products and information, we editors at Shape feel you and have been there countless times. That's why we're determined to put that painful trial-and-error process in the past for good and curate the perfect toolkit containing top-rated hair, skin, and nail beauty tools just for you — all for $45.

The box, which contains 21 (mostly) full-sized products, is valued at over $560 (yep, you read that right!) — and includes several Shape Beauty Awards stars, including the cult-favorite Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo, a 2019 Shape Beauty Award winner, to combat residue and oil between showers without weighing down your locks.

You'll also find rave-reviewed TikTok stars like the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner, one of Shape's 2021 Skin Award winners, whose hashtag #beautystat contains nearly 4.7 million views on the app. As one TikToker put it, the product had "done wonders for brightening and re-texturizing" his skin.

Here's a glimpse at the rest of the hydrating, soothing, toning (plus literally any other skin-, hair-, and nail-happy adjective you can think of) in the box: