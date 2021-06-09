Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As restrictions start to ease up this summer, there's a strong chance you'll be jumping back into your pre-pandemic routines fairly soon. And similar to how meeting up with friends unmasked and heading into the office might feel somewhat foreign at first, your beauty game might not come naturally, either.

So if you're lost on what trending products to reach for when entering the world IRL, or just want to revamp your current beauty stash entirely, don't worry: The team at Shape has you covered with The Shape Beauty Lab Box.

Valued at over $560, the box contains 21 top-rated hair, skin, and nail products designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, all while ensuring you look (and feel) your very best.

Here are 11 picks from the Shape Beauty Lab Box our editors can't stop raving about.

Fortify+ Protective Facial Mist

"A fancy water for your face might not seem like a must, but I find myself reaching for one more than ever before. In just a few quick spritzes, the Fortify+ Protective Facial Mist offers an instant boost of hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid, soothes my skin with aloe vera, and helps to protect it with a unique volcanic mineral that's been shown to be a natural germ-fighter. I like to mist it onto my face first thing in the morning before I apply my moisturizer with SPF (skin-care absorbs best when skin is damp). Then, I add another spritz late afternoon when my skin (and brain) is desperate for a refresh. Of course, the cute "pill bottle" size is perfect for gym bags and carry-ons, so there are many more opportunities to mist and go."

-Kate Sandoval Box, beauty director

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

"Whenever I ask a dermatologist to suggest a product that's going to make a visible, measurable change in the evenness of my skin tone, the answer (more often than not) is vitamin C. That's because vitamin C a three-in-one miracle-worker: It's an antioxidant, a skin brightener, and a collagen booster. There are some caveats though, as vitamin C tends to be unstable (so if air or light hits the formula, it may lose its potency) and it can be irritating for sensitive skin. That's where the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner comes in to save the day (and my skin!). A cosmetic chemist, Ron Robinson, created this formula to help solve for both of those concerns. He's encapsulated the vitamin C (called L-ascorbic acid) into teeny granules that sink into skin as you smooth the fragrance-free gel-cream across your face. Applying it every morning has done wonders for my skin tone."

-Sandoval Box

Mediheal W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask

"This mask is brilliant! The sheet mask itself is made out of charcoal properties, making the clean-up simple with no black sinks, washcloths, and towels in the process. Unlike some other charcoal masks, the Mediheal W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask leaves your face dewy, refreshed, and tight. I used mine after a long week and was really pleased with the results. Since the charcoal sheet mask is a bit heavier than other sheets, it holds a lot more serum. This summer, I'll definitely be using it again and plan to restock!"

-Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager

IMPRESS Press-On Manicure in Pick Me Pink

"The IMPRESS Press-On Manicure in Pick Me Pink is the easiest mani you'll ever give yourself. The kit comes with pre-polished and pre-glued nails in different widths to find the perfect fit for your nail. (Pro tip: Go slightly smaller, not larger, when choosing the right size for each finger.) Then, just peel off the backing, stick on your nail, and give a hard push for thirty seconds. I'm rough on my nails - ripping open packages, washing dishes, yoga flows, you name it - and I can squeeze a full week out of these nails. The best part? No chipped polish!"

-Shannon M. Bauer, beauty editor

Hello Activated Charcoal Fluoride-Free Toothpaste

"Toothpaste might seem simple, but it's not. A lot of natural or new trendy brands don't leave your mouth feeling as fresh and minty as old-school, fluoride types - but the Hello Activated Charcoal Fluoride-Free Toothpaste is an exception. Clean, whiter and brighter teeth is what I got with this pick."

-Sade Strehlke, digital content director

Invisibobble Power in Crystal Clear

"If you haven't already discovered the magical powers of an Invisibobble hair tie, now's your moment. The Invisibobble Power in Crystal Clear's spiral design holds hair securely in place without yanking or pulling strands when you remove it. It also keeps my top knots in place through all of my half-marathon training runs with no need to double-up. I have one in every bag I own and my workout buddies are quick to snag it if they see I have an extra. The clear color is easy to hide in all hair colors - ideal for transitioning your barre bun for brunch."

-Bauer

Degree Apple & Gardenia Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant

"I've been using Degree dry spray for years, and the Degree Apple & Gardenia Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant is one of my go-to scents because it smells fresh without being overly perfume-y. While I'm wearing it, my underarms stay dry and odor-free, and its fine mist applicator keeps the formula from getting goopy during an intensely sweaty workout."

-Bauer

Skintimate Bloom Razor

"After replacing the Skintimate Bloom Razor with my usual three-blade disposable razor, I couldn't be more pleased with the results. First, the base of the razor has a button that you click like a pen to dislodge the blade and add a new one on - super smart. I also love how the handle has a grip that makes it easier to hold and less likely to slip and fall on any of the wet shelves in my shower. I was able to do a full-body shave without any cuts, and I think that has something to do with the easy grip and conditioning strip with vitamin E and aloe. Not to mention, the design is super cute!"

-Alessi

Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo

"If you lead a busy, active life like I do, then you know the importance of a great dry shampoo - and the Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo hits the mark. Its powerful spray distributes oil-absorbing powder evenly so it lifts strands (I brush or rub my hair a bit so any white streaks that the shampoo leaves will blend right in). Plus, it has a yummy citrus scent that lingers just long enough to keep my hair smelling fresh all day. I've quite possibly tested every dry shampoo out there (it's literally my job!) and this one is always in my bathroom."

-Sandoval Box

Grande Cosmetics GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener

"I have longer lashes, but thanks to my hair's fair hue and generally thinner texture, the lashes are nearly invisible - which I've always found such a shame, since they're long. And as someone who absolutely loves the dramatic, fox-eye look, the GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener was a game-changer for me. It made my barely-there lashes look thicker, fuller, and longer (much more so than if I were to use a volumizing mascara alone). Highly recommend it!"

-Julia Sullivan, staff editor and writer

Swash Free & Clear Laundry Detergent

"If you're committed to the fit life like I am, you're likely doing laundry multiple times per week - and the Swash Free & Clear Laundry Detergent saves the day. It's 8x more concentrated than most detergent brands, which means I can use less for more loads. Plus, it has a pre-measured Precision Pour Cup that determines the optimal amount of detergent for my loads without the mess. Let me say that again for the people in the back - NO MESS. No more blue gunk spilled all over my machine, floor, and clothes. Laundry just became a little less of a chore."

-Alessi