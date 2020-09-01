Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Her top three must-haves all seem to have one detail in common.

Shay Mitchell once told us she feels most confident after an intense workout when she's sweaty and makeup-free. But make no mistake: The Pretty Little Liars alum still has a few must-have beauty products in her arsenal. In fact, Mitchell recently dished on her "desert island" beauty picks, and she didn't hesitate to narrow her favorites down to just three essentials.

Image zoom Dermstore/iS Clinical

Buy It: iS Clinical Eclipse SPF 50 Plus, $45, dermstore.com

Next on Mitchell's deserted island beauty packing list: coconut oil. While she said she'd use it as a body moisturizer in the deserted island scenario, Mitchell is known to rely on coconut oil for multiple beauty purposes. For one, she recently told Shape she's a "big fan" of incorporating coconut oil into DIY hair masks and facial exfoliators. She also told The Zoe Report that she likes using coconut oil as a makeup remover. Thanks to its rich combo of fatty acids (including linoleic acid and lauric acid), coconut oil is thought to have antibacterial properties, not to mention it can act as a seal on your skin to lock moisture and keep skin hydrated.

Image zoom Viva Naturals/Amazon

Buy It: Viva Naturals Coconut Oil, $12, amazon.com

Image zoom Kiehl's/Sephora

Buy It: Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $50, sephora.com