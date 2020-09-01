Shay Mitchell Revealed the 3 Beauty Essentials She'd Bring to a Deserted Island
Her top three must-haves all seem to have one detail in common.
Shay Mitchell once told us she feels most confident after an intense workout when she's sweaty and makeup-free. But make no mistake: The Pretty Little Liars alum still has a few must-have beauty products in her arsenal. In fact, Mitchell recently dished on her "desert island" beauty picks, and she didn't hesitate to narrow her favorites down to just three essentials.
In an episode of the Glowing Up podcast, Mitchell discussed all things wellness and self-care with hosts Caroline Goldfarb and Esther Povitsky. When Mitchell was asked which beauty products she'd bring to a deserted island, she named three cult-favorite skin-care essentials: iS Clinical Eclipse SPF 50 Plus (Buy It, $45, dermstore.com), coconut oil, and Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (Buy It, $50, sephora.com).
Mitchell chose sunscreen "first and foremost," calling her iS Clinical Eclipse SPF 50 Plus pick a perfect "two-in-one." Not only does the sunscreen provide UV protection, but it also uses vitamin E to neutralize damaging free radicals and moisturize the skin, adding "a nice little glow," said Mitchell. She also shouted out the brand's Active Serum (Buy It, $138, dermstore.com), calling it "incredible." (Related: Do You Still Need Sunscreen If You're Spending the Day Inside?)
Buy It: iS Clinical Eclipse SPF 50 Plus, $45, dermstore.com
Next on Mitchell's deserted island beauty packing list: coconut oil. While she said she'd use it as a body moisturizer in the deserted island scenario, Mitchell is known to rely on coconut oil for multiple beauty purposes. For one, she recently told Shape she's a "big fan" of incorporating coconut oil into DIY hair masks and facial exfoliators. She also told The Zoe Report that she likes using coconut oil as a makeup remover. Thanks to its rich combo of fatty acids (including linoleic acid and lauric acid), coconut oil is thought to have antibacterial properties, not to mention it can act as a seal on your skin to lock moisture and keep skin hydrated.
While Mitchell didn't name a specific coconut oil she'd bring to a deserted island, she's previously sung the praises of Viva Naturals Coconut Oil (Buy It, $12, amazon.com), an organic, cold-pressed, extra virgin coconut oil that works just as well on skin and hair as it does in the kitchen. (Here's everything you need to know about coconut oil and how to use it.)
Buy It: Viva Naturals Coconut Oil, $12, amazon.com
Last but certainly not least, the You star told the Glowing Up hosts she'd bring Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (Buy It, $32, sephora.com) to a deserted island. The under-eye cream is packed with powerhouse ingredients to target multiple issues around the delicate eye area. The fats in the cream's avocado oil, for example, moisturize and nourish skin, while beta-carotene, an antioxidant, helps protect skin from harsh environmental irritants. The under-eye treatment also uses shea butter to defend against dryness, leaving skin feeling soft and supple. (Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams That Firm, De-Puff, and Brighten Dark Circles)
Buy It: Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $50, sephora.com
It's clear Mitchell has got moisturizing on lock, which is probably a pretty good thing given that deserted island air is notoriously dry. But even if you never find yourself actually stuck on a deserted island, Mitchell's recs will no doubt keep even the dryest skin feeling buttery smooth.
Comments