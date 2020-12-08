What to Get the Skin-Care Junkie In Your Life This Holiday Season
Everyone has that one friend or family member who's passionate about skin care. You know the one: They take great care in selecting products, live to decipher an ingredient list, and would never skip SPF. They're the first person you turn to when you're wondering whether a buzzy brand, ingredient, or TikTok trend is actually all that special.
When it comes time to buy said person a gift for the holidays, picking out a skin care product is tricky territory. Choose wisely and you'll become their favorite gift-giver, but pick a dud that doesn't meet their standards and it might end up finding a new home. To avoid spending money on a gift that falls flat, treat your skin-care-loving friend — or yourself, no judgment — to one of these standout skin care products or gift sets. And if they (or you) seem to have it all? You can't go wrong with an adorable skin-care fridge. (Related: What Shape Editors Are Buying This Holiday Season)
Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Vegan, sustainability-focused brand Versed just launched Sunday Morning, a product combining the moisturizing benefits of a face oil and the lightweight feel of a serum. With ingredients such as jojoba oil and chamomile flower extract, Sunday Morning is intended to suit everyone — even those with acne-prone skin who might otherwise shy away from anything labeled "oil." (Plus, derms agree that antioxidants are an important step in all skin-care routines.) In other words, you can gift it even if you aren't sure about the recipient's skin type.
Buy It: Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum, $20, versedskin.com
Kiehl's Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask
Anyone who's been dreaming about their regular pre-COVID facials will appreciate a quality face mask. This one, which stars soothing aloe vera and calendula petals, creates a cooling sensation that makes an at-home skin-care ritual feel closer to that special in-office treatment. (Related: Celeb-Approved Face Masks for Whatever Your Skin Concern and Budget)
Buy It: Kiehl's Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask, $45, kiehls.com
Glossier Limited Edition Balm Dotcom Roulette
Now, I know what you're thinking: a deck of cards, really? But look a little closer and you'll see that this gift box is not filled with flimsy kings and queens, but rather full-size tubes of Glossier's Balm Dotcom. The bestselling lip balm is packed with emollients such as castor seed oil, beeswax, and lanolin for a strong defense against chapped lips. Another reason why this limited edition set is an absolute ace? Each box comes with three surprise flavors, so it can contain any combo of scents and tint variations such as birthday, coconut, wild fig, and original (a clear balm that doubles as a skin salve).
Buy It: Glossier Limited Edition Balm Dotcom Roulette, $30, glossier.com
Youth to the People The Power of 3 Holiday Kit
With this set, your lucky recipient will get to try out the best of vegan, Cali-based skin-care brand Youth to the People. They'll get a full-size bottle of the popular Superfood Cleanser, plus the ashwagandha- and reishi-filled Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream and the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with vitamin C. The triple threat includes everything they'll need to cleanse, brighten, and hydrate their skin.
Buy It: Youth to the People The Power of 3 Holiday Kit, $44, sephora.com
Elemis Pro-Collagen Day & Night Star Duo
Padina pavonica, a type of algae, stars in Elemis' pro-collagen line, a collection for people interested in reduced fine lines and wrinkles and firmer skin. This set includes a day and night cream, so your recipient will mentally thank you for treating them to pure luxury twice per day. And it's a steal: Buying both creams in these sizes would typically cost $280. (Related: How to Protect and Boost the Collagen In Your Skin)
Buy It: Elemis Pro-Collagen Day & Night Star Duo, $195, nordstrom.com
Sephora Collection Cooling Clay Eye Mask
An under-$10 gift that isn't skin type-specific, this cooling clay eye mask will help anyone unwind while temporarily reducing puffiness around their eyes. They can store it in their fridge (next to their jade roller) and use it again and again when practicing self-care.
Buy It: Sephora Collection Cooling Clay Eye Mask, $8, sephora.com
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
If you aren't sure exactly what their skin-care tastes are, go with something that's universally loved such as Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. One of the masks sold every two minutes last year, and it counts celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Jessica Alba, and Rose Huntington-Whiteley as fans. With ceramides, niacinamide, and vitamin C, it can be a godsend whether you're literally jet-lagged or not.
Buy It: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $48, sephora.com
Banila Clean It Zero Discovery Set
If they've ever spoken of their love of double cleansing, go with this skin-care set, featuring four candy-colored varieties of the bestselling Banila Clean It Zero Double Cleansing Balm. Each variation of the balm-to-oil formula contains skin-loving ingredients such as resveratrol and licorice root extract.
Buy It: Banila Clean It Zero Discovery Set, $13, ulta.com
Juara Tamarind Tea Hydrating Toner
Self-proclaimed "beauty junkie" Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of the brand Juara, so your equally skin-care-obsessed recipient likely will be too. Toners have a reputation for drying out skin, but Juara's take is alcohol-free and contains hydrating sodium hyaluronate.
Buy It: Juara Tamarind Tea Hydrating Toner, $32, juaraskincare.com
ISDIN Melatonik Recovery Night Serum
A night serum can make a thoughtful gift that a skin-care fanatic on a budget who's hesitant to splurge on one for themselves. This one contains melatonin, which provides antioxidant benefits in topical skin care products, as well as brightening vitamin C and bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient known as a less-harsh alternative to retinol.
Buy It: ISDIN Melatonik Recovery Night Serum, $160, amazon.com
Symbiome The Discovery
For the friend who's always bringing up their skin's microbiome, go with this discovery set from the brand Symbiome. Each one contains oils that are fermented with a blend of microbes for formulas that prioritize restoring balance to the skin's microbiome. When you gift it, you can proudly add this tidbit, too: When your skin's microbiome is out of whack, that can lead to acne, inflammation, and other issues.
Buy It: Symbiome The Discovery, $75, symbiome.com
NuFACE Break the Ice Mini Facial Toning Device Set
If you're aiming to splurge on a piece of skin-care tech that's bound to go over well, you can go with one of NuFACE's tools for at-home microcurrent treatments. Microcurrent devices deliver low-level currents of electricity to make muscles contract. The goal is to stimulate muscles that typically atrophy with age to promote a lifted look over time. (Related: Should You Try an Ultrasonic Skin Spatula to Clean Out Your Pores?)
Buy It: NuFACE Break the Ice Mini Facial Toning Device Set, $153, nordstrom.com
Golde Total Golde Holiday Kit
Black-owned wellness brand Golde has plenty of options for the giftee who takes an inside-out approach to beauty. This holiday kit comes with matcha powder, two superfood face masks, and three of the brand's latte blends, all of which incorporate superfood ingredients to promote glowing skin.
Buy It: Golde Total Golde Holiday Kit, $165, golde.co
Fenty Beauty All Four One 4-Piece AM + PM Skincare Set
If all they want for Christmas is for Rihanna to finally drop a new album, treat them to the next best thing: her entire debut skin-care launch. With this complete four-piece set from Fenty Skin, they'll get to try an oil-free cleanser, pore-refining toner-serum, moisturizer with SPF 30, and a nighttime moisturizer.
Best of Dermstore The Essential Set
Chances are, the skin-care fanatic in your life has been meaning to try at least one of the products in this Best of Dermstore set. After all, it's filled with favorites such as Sunday Riley Good Genes (a brightening lactic acid treatment) and Dermalogica Microfoliant (a gentle rice-based exfoliating powder).
Buy It: Best of Dermstore The Essential Set, $60, dermstore.com