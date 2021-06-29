Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pressed, solid, whipped - the latest skin-care formulas for serums and creams are designed to deliver more active ingredients to your skin and to hydrate it better than a typical lotion can. On top of that, they feel fantastic. Here, the low-down on how each type of formula works - and its benefits.

Pressed

These serums start as a fairly solid balm, which then melts into a lotion. "One specific ingredient, a polymer called a rheology modifier, is responsible for this transformation, causing the thick formula to become flowable when you apply pressure by massaging it into skin," says Jessica Snell, a research and development director at Neutrogena. (Wait, what does serum do, anyway?)

Once you've rubbed the serum in fully, it shifts back to a thin balm, "leaving a nice, cushiony feel and an effective barrier that holds moisture in," she says. "There are many formulas that create a moisture-retaining barrier - oils and petrolatum, for example - but this polymer forms that seal on the skin without feeling heavy."

Solid

When you swipe a solid serum stick across your face, the heat from your skin causes it to melt and then sink in instantly. And because solid sticks are formulated with little to no water, they're able to contain more or higher levels of active, effective ingredients. That also means that they remain stable with fewer preservatives.

Whipped

Whipped formulas are all about the sensory experience. In the case of SeroVital Deep Moisture Recovery Whip (Buy It, $49, amazon.com), biomimetic ingredients create a cloud-like consistency and enable the delivery of plant-based extracts that boost the skin's own natural moisture.

"Your skin recognizes biomimetic ingredients because they complement its properties, so it's more likely to accept them without irritation," says Amy Heaton, Ph.D., the director of scientific affairs for SeroVital. And skin is more likely to stay hydrated. (Related: The 10 Best Hydrating Skin-Care Products for Melanated Skin)