I Hated Powder Skin-Care Products Until I Tried This Daily Exfoliator That Gives Me Smooth, Glowing Skin

Even as someone with pretty resilient skin that leans on the oily side, I thought that there's no way I could safely use an exfoliator every day. Apart from that, it comes in a powder form that you have to mix with water before applying, I didn't find having to put forth that kind of effort appealing. Admittedly, everything about this product gave me pause — until I started using it. Not to be dramatic, but the results from the Dermalogica exfoliator were almost instant and only got better as I started using it every day.

I love exfoliating my skin. I crave the smoothness and radiance that comes with deep, thorough cleanse . During my time as a beauty writer, though, I've heard all about dangers of exfoliating too often, such as dryness and irritation. That's why when I heard about Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Exfoliator , a new product that launched last month and was promoted as an exfoliator you can use every day, I was skeptical.

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Exfoliator Review

Despite their newfound popularity in the beauty industry, I don't like powder skin-care products. I'm about easy, quick, and convenient products, and I always thought powdered product seemed like a lot of work and messy. I first tested the Dermalogica exfoliant during a brand launch event, where an esthetician applied it to my face while telling me about the benefits of the product. Had she not, I would've likely skipped out on testing it and discovering a future favorite product.

The esthetician mixed about a teaspoon of the powder with a little water until it created a frothy, foaming texture. The first thing I noticed after she slathered the formula on my skin was how luxuriously soft it felt. You do feel some powder particles that offer a mild physical exfoliation, but it's nothing like harsh scrubs that can feel like they're tearing up your face. The addition of oat bran extract is calming and soothing, which is one of the reasons the product's considered safe to use every day. It also doesn't leave my skin feeling dried out, thanks to the inclusion of coconut milk and hyaluronic acid, ingredients that soften and hydrate skin.

Immediately after using the exfoliator, my skin looked so smooth, soft, and glowy and I was impressed. Along with oat bran extract, hyaluronic acid, and coconut milk, the formula is made with grape extract and arginine (an amino acid), which are rich in exfoliating alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids that help slough dead surface skin cells to unveil a smoother and more even complexion, according to the brand.

Since its launch, this exfoliator has quickly become a staple in my nighttime routine, and while using it for almost a month, I've had no issues from using it daily. Instead, my skin is thriving since I've added it into my regimen. Each time I cleanse my face with this exfoliant, I'm left with skin that's soft to the touch, smoother in appearance, and giving off a subtle glow that makes my skin look healthy. Exfoliating every day has also helped significantly reduce the appearance of old acne scars leading to a more even and brighter skin tone.

I really can't rave about this exfoliator enough. If you're looking for smoother, softer, glowing, and even-looking skin, I highly recommend giving the Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Exfoliator a try.