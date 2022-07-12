At long last, Amazon Prime Day 2022 has finally arrived, and there are so many skin-care and beauty deals you simply do not want to miss. Among the incredible offerings you'll find as part of Amazon's annual sale is a dermatologist-approved acne treatment that gently treats stubborn breakouts without irritating even the most sensitive of skin types, according to reviewers. Differin's Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, which helps treat and prevent acne while minimizing hyperpigmentation and dark spots left behind by past blemishes, is 30 percent off right now.

ICYDK, this lightweight gel treatment was the first FDA-approved acne-treating retinoid (a derivative of vitamin A) to be available over the counter, as Annie Chiu, M.D., a dermatologist at The Derm Institute in Manhattan Beach, CA previously told Shape. It works by gently exfoliating skin and unclogging pores, while also stimulating superficial collagen production — in turn preventing fine lines, Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D., founder of Mudgil Dermatology in New York, previously told Shape. That mild exfoliation helps promote skin cell turnover, which helps prevent new acne from forming. Plus, it's safe enough for use all over your face, not just as a spot treatment, Azadeh Shirazi, M.D., F.A.A.D., a dermatologist at La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Center in California, previously told Shape.

The ingredient behind all the rave reviews from dermatologists and shoppers alike is adapalene, an acne-busting topical retinoid that goes toe-to-toe with prescription-strength products at a fraction of the price. (Related: Here's Why TikTok's 'Retinol Sandwich' Application Method Might Not Work for You)

The Differin gel is also a total game-changer for reducing oil production — think: those pesky sebaceous filaments and whiteheads that constantly seem to pop up — Marisa Garshick, M.D., a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in New York, previously told Shape. Along with leaving behind clear, renewed skin, the gel's collagen-boosting benefits help smooth the appearance of existing wrinkles. That's how it earned a spot among the best anti-aging night creams, according to dermatologists. (Related: The 5-Minute Night Skin-Care Routine a Top Dermatologist Swears By)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers — as in, more than 46,000 people — have left this budget-friendly buy a five-star rating. And reviewers with all skin types (including those with sensitive skin, cystic acne, and body breakouts) seem to love it. "Differin has worked wonders for my hormonal acne that I developed in my thirties," wrote one reviewer, who added that patience is key, as it may take a few weeks to see results.

If you do have sensitive or highly reactive skin, Oregon-based dermatologist Laurel Geraghty, M.D. recommends applying Differin's acne treatment gel every other night before gradually trying it nightly to avoid inflammation, she previously told Shape. And at 30 percent off for Prime Day, there's no better time to give it a try. But hurry, this discount won't last long!