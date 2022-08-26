Charli D'Amelio Approves of This TikTok-Famous Serum for 'Really Glowy Skin'

Confession: I spend most of my day scrolling through TikTok — so it's surprising that despite the hundreds of hours I've logged, I'm just starting to see Charli D'Amelio (arguably the app's biggest star) pop up on my For You page. To put it simply, being suddenly inundated with her videos has definitely turned me into a fan, which is why I was pumped to watch her answer beauty questions in Allure's recent YouTube post.

"As someone that has very, very sensitive skin, and is a little bit more acne prone, I have to be very careful about what I put on my skin," she said while demonstrating her ten-minute beauty routine. Moving onto the second step in her regime, D'Amelio introduced a fellow TikTok sensation that so many people with irritable skin (myself included) swear by: The viral Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. D'Amelio says she first learned about the serum from TikToker Mikayla Nogueira, who she describes as having "really, really glowy skin, all the time." The secret behind this power potion is of course, niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that's known for supporting the skin barrier, fighting acne, and fading hyperpigmentation. It's also incredibly soothing, making it an ideal choice for irritable, breakout-prone skin types. What's more, this formula packs in other calming and nourishing ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening amino acids to enhance your complexion's dewiness.

Buy It: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $34, amazon.com and sephora.com

"[it's] divinely plumping," wrote one Sephora reviewer, adding that it hydrates and softens "thinning, dehydrated skin" overnight. An Amazon shopper noted that it made their mature skin "look more alive" and added dewiness without creating an irritation. A third user who struggled with enlarged pores, hormonal acne, and dry skin wrote that they saw an "immediate difference" after using the Dew Drops, and highly recommended it to others.

If your ultimate goal is to start glowing like a TikTok star (I know it's not just me), this plumping serum might be the answer to your prayers. Shop it on Sephora or Amazon for $34.