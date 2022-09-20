Hailey Bieber's 'Hack' for Glowing Skin Involves Mixing Serum with Liquid Foundation

Here's what makeup artists think of her technique.

By
Jillian Dara
Jillian Dara

Published on September 20, 2022
Hailey Bieber
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber already made 'glazed donut skin' a thing, and now she's sharing exactly how she achieves her signature glow. In a recent TikTok video, the 25-year-old model explains the simple "hack" she uses to nail that dewy look.

"I really love this @rhode hack...I use this trick whenever I do foundation," writes Bieber in the caption of her post. The clip starts with her pumping Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid (a product from her own skin-care brand) onto a few drops of liquid foundation. She mixes them slightly with a makeup brush before a makeup artist appears to apply the combo on her skin.

ICYMI, Bieber debuted her skin-care line, Rhode, earlier this year — and the Peptide Glazing Fluid, a gel serum marketed as "the dewy hydration layer" quickly became a best-seller (there's currently a waitlist to order it online). The product's key ingredients include niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3), peptides, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil (which is high in antioxidants and fatty acids), to brighten, plump, hydrate, and support the skin barrier.

Using a daily face serum, especially a product that contains powerful antioxidants, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B3, is key to a healthy skin-care routine, Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mariwalla Dermatology, previously told Shape. "When you apply an antioxidant topically, it can slow down the aging process and make the skin appear brighter and fresh," she said.

Usually, serums are applied before makeup, which offers the benefit of smoothing the application of foundation. But combining serum with a foundation can be a great way to achieve a glowing makeup look, says makeup artist Amrita Mehta. "The serum will slightly sheer out the formula, letting skin peek through a bit more, and the skin care in the mixture will really help bring a sheen to the skin."

Celebrity makeup artist Justin Cornelius, known by his Instagram community as @jh0llyw00d agrees, saying, "If you're wondering how to enhance your routine, it all starts with 'cocktailing' your foundation for a truly customized and elevated experience that is easy and only adds 10 seconds to a routine."

When choosing a serum to mix with your foundation, however, be sure the bases of both products complement each other, advises Mehta. "Oil and water don't mix, so if you're opting for an oil-based serum, avoid a water-based foundation and choose an oil formula instead." So, you'll pair oil with oil and water with water. This hack definitely works best with foundations that are easy to blend, adds Mehta. In other words, don't try blending a skin-care serum with powder foundation formulas.

Another warning: Mixing products can present flaws in coverage, cautions Christina Gallardo, makeup artist and beauty expert on NBClx. "Foundations promise a lot of things in terms of wear and finish, but they can only do so if you keep the carefully formulated product intact. Mixing in skin care of any kind can tamper with the integrity of the foundation itself. It's not bad per se, but your foundation may not work as well as it should."

If you're not confident in your abilities to properly mix up your own skin care and makeup cocktail, don't fret. Many cosmetic companies are creating makeup products with skin-care ingredients built into them, points out Gallardo. "So, we can get the best of both," she says. For people interested in two-in-one products that include foundation and skin-care ingredients, Gallardo recommends Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation and Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation.

