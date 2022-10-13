Jennifer Aniston Shared Her Spray Tan Mistake In a Hilarious Video

Watch the clip and find out how to avoid making the same error, according to experts.

By
Arielle Tschinkel
author Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel

Arielle Tschinkel (she/her), has more than six years of experience as a full-time freelance contributor to digital and print outlets including Shape.com, Women's Health, RealSimple.com, Apartment Therapy, Scary Mommy, HelloGiggles, Insider, and many more. Her stories cover a variety of topics including, health, wellness, home design, and pop culture. She regularly interviews health experts and A-list celebrities alike to create engaging, informative stories, and she tackles every subject with care and sensitivity, striving for inclusivity in language and in reporting. Arielle is from Ossining, New York, and is a graduate of New York University with a B.A. degree in journalism and sociology.

Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022
Jennifer-Aniston-Spray-Tan-Tip
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston might be known for her signature sun-kissed glow, but even she isn't immune to a spray tan mishap. The actress shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek into what happened when she forgot to adequately moisturize prior to a faux tanning session in a recent Instagram post. And it's almost as funny Ross' unforgettable spray tan fail from season 10 of Friends.

Sharing some photos and videos from her time filming the third season of The Morning Show, Aniston posted a clip of herself in a robe with her foot in a sink while a pal scrubs off the orange remnants of her faux tan.

"Note to self, hands and feet you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise...a situation," she told her followers, showing off her orange-tinted hands. "This is what love is," joked Aniston, referring to the kind person washing her feet.

Thankfully, avoiding a fake tan mishap is actually pretty easy, whether you hit the spray booth or use a lotion-based tanner, two pros tell Shape. Aniston's first mistake, as she noted, was not moisturizing before her spray tan session, says tanning expert Jordan Cook. "Moisture is key to a flawless tan — before and after," she shares.

As for how to properly prep for a faux tan? "Prior to your tan, moisturize all over and then give yourself about two hours for your skin to soak it all in," says Cook. "Moisturizing right beforehand might dilute the tanning product, so this will prevent that from happening if you wait a little bit."

You'll want to pay special attention to the "hands, feet, knees, elbows, and any other super dry areas you don't want the tan to cling to," adds celebrity makeup artist and tanning expert Tarryn Feldman.

There are other methods to help ensure a smooth, splotch-free tan, says Feldman. "The best way to prep skin before a tan is to shave and exfoliate — it's the key to an even tan," she explains. Feldman loves the St. Moriz Advanced Pro Exfoliating Skin Primer, noting that it "flattens and evens the skin surface for the perfect application and results."

Fake tan aficionados should be extra consistent with their daily moisturizing, which will also help lock in the tan and keep it looking fresher for longer, adds Cook. "Every day, apply your favorite oil-free moisturizer all over the body to keep your tan gleaming," she advises. "Oil-free is a must since oil breaks down tanning ingredients. You can't over moisturize, so don't be scared to keep giving your skin a drink."

These tips apply no matter your skin type, tone, or texture, as well as your preferred tanning method, according to both Cook and Feldman. If you're an at-home tanning lotion fan, Feldman recommends the ultra-hydrating St. Moriz Professional Instant Medium Self Tanning Lotion, which "can be used as your everyday body lotion," she says. This gradual tanner provides a natural-looking glow, and it's "infused with aloe vera and vitamin E, so it leaves the skin feeling super soft while building a beautiful daily tan," adds Feldman.

As for Aniston, here's hoping she was able to get her spray tan "situation" sorted out in time for the cameras to roll.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
TikTok True or False: Skin Cycling
Jennifer-Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Had an Allergic Reaction to a Spray Tan — Here's How That Can Happen
TikTok True or False: Frozen Cucumber for Skin
A Dermatologist Weighs In On the Frozen Cucumber Skin Hack Going Around TikTok
TikTok True or False: Calamine Lotion As Primer
Some TikTokers Swear By Using Calamine Lotion As a Makeup Primer, But Is That Really a Good Idea?
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's 'Hack' for Glowing Skin Involves Mixing Serum with Liquid Foundation
Close Up of Jennifer Aniston in White Dress
Jennifer Aniston Shared the Lolavie Products She Uses for a Perfect Blowout
best face tanners tout
10 Self-Tanners for Your Face That Will Give You a Just-Back-from-the-Beach Glow
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Just Used the Body Cream Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber Also Love
TikTok True or False: Period Blood Face Mask
TikTokers Are Using Period Blood for DIY Face Masks, and Dermatologists Have Thoughts
TikTok True or False: SPF Contouring
TikTok's No-Makeup Contour Hack Is Actually Super Unsafe, According to a Dermatologist
TikTok True or False: Does a Retinol Sandwich Actually Work?
Here's Why TikTok's 'Retinol Sandwich' Application Method Might Not Work for You
13 Self-Tanning Lotions That Will Give You a Healthy Glow, According to Thousands of Reviewers
self tanning nasal spray
Are the Tanning Nasal Sprays All Over TikTok Safe?
Headshot of Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Hasn't Had a Facial In 3 Years — Here Are the Products She's Used Instead
TikTok True or False: TikTokers Are Ditching Mascara for Vaseline — Is That Safe?
TikTokers Are Using Vaseline to Curl Their Eyelashes, But That May Cause Skin Issues
TikTok True or False: Skin Fasting
Skin Fasting Is the Latest TikTok Skin-Care Hack, But Does It Work?