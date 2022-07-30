Beauty Skin Care Shoppers Say Their Skin Is Blemish-Free Within 'Two Days' of Using This Joey King-Approved Cleanser She's been using it since she was 13 years old. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images, Amazon Whether it's applying a layer of vaseline or lighting a scented candle, everyone has a step in their beauty routine they'll never give up — no matter how extensive their skincare cabinet becomes. For actress and makeup aficionado Joey King, that tried and true staple is her face wash. "Makeup is the love of my life. All the makeup that I use on a daily basis is so worn-in," King told Allure in a recent interview. And like any true makeup lover, King knows the importance of thoroughly cleansing her skin, which is why she's relied on the same super-effective cleanser since she was 13 years old: the Clean and Clear Morning Burst Facial Cleanser. Amazon Buy It: Clean and Clear Morning Burst Facial Cleanser, $6, target.com Formulated to gently remove pore-clogging dirt, oil, and, of course, makeup from the skin, this sensitive skin-friendly cleanser was made for oil- and acne-prone complexions. Brightening vitamin C smooths bumps and texture caused by breakouts and sun damage, leaving behind a healthy glow. Meanwhile, vitamin D-packed ginseng soothes stressed out skin with its anti-inflammatory properties. Finally, star-ingredient, glycerin, restores hydration to the skin, preventing dryness and dullness. The result of this powerhouse formula is clean, nourished, and happy skin — no wonder King isn't the only user who considers this treatment a skincare must-have. (Pssst: These are the best body acne treatments to fight blemishes from head to toe.) The cleanser is so popular, the single-bottle purchasing option is currently sold out on Amazon. However, you can score King's go-to cleanser in a two-pack, which features both the Morning Burst Facial Cleanser and the Night Relaxing Deep Cleansing Face Wash. Amazon Buy It: Clean & Clear Two-Pack Day and Night Face Cleanser, $10, amazon.com Best of all, this oil-removing cleanser duo is currently on sale for only $10 (which is less than the price of my usual bagel and latte order, TBH.) Check out Morning Burst and Night Relaxing Cleansing pack in this $10 bundle for some serious TLC. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit