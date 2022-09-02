Kate Moss has blessed the internet with specifics about her beauty routine and wellness outlook. One of the most interesting nuggets? The icon is into Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, an overnight lip treatment with an ardent fanbase.

In a video for Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" series, the supermodel discussed her recent "change in lifestyle" — which incorporates meditation, yoga, and "just being much healthier" — while using her favorite beauty and self-care products. Midway through the video, Moss shares that her daughter, Lila Moss Hack, put her on to the Laneige lip mask.

"This is Laneige," says Moss in the video. "Lila taught me about it. It's a sleep mask but it's so good. Lila probably has more of a skin routine than I do, but she's very good at makeup and things."

As Moss mentioned, the Laneige lip mask is meant to be applied before you go to bed. The thick balm contains coconut oil and shea and murumuru seed butters to keep your lips moisturized while you sleep. (All three contain fatty acids, which can reinforce your skin barrier to lock in moisture.) While Moss went with the original berry version (the product's signature dessert-yscent), the balm also comes in mango, sweet candy, vanilla, and gummy bear varieties.

Buy It: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24, sephora.com

Moss joins Kendall Jenner, Zoe Saldaña, Nina Dobrev, Kaia Gerber, and a handful of other celebrities in sharing that she loves using the lip mask from Laneige. But the full extent of its popularity is displayed on Sephora, where it has over 10,000 5-star reviews. A quick scroll through reviews on the site reveal that people are hooked on the product. "I cannot recommend this product more," wrote one reviewer. "If your lips are constantly flaky and dry, you've just found your solution. Try this, you'll thank me later."

"I've used hundreds of lip products for my lips," reads another review titled "BEST LIP PRODUCT EVER. "And this THIS is the best one I've ever used. It says on and smells so good. If really does make your lips look better and I cannot explain how much I love this product."

It's settled: If you're interested in a product that's won over Kate Moss, her daughter, and Sephora reviewers who've kissed their dry lips goodbye, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask belongs in your cart.