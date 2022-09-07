Beauty Skin Care Shoppers In Their 50s Call This Moisturizer 'the Best' for Firming Skin — and It's 50% Off Today Only Plus, fans with dry skin swear the SPF cream makes their face “feel like silk.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Lancôme RIt feels like there are now more varieties of skincare products than there have ever been, and even shoppers who've stuck to a three-step routine for years are exploring beyond cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. While the newest serums, oils, and eye treatments work wonders on aging skin, the process of mixing and matching products can certainly be overwhelming. That's why multi-purpose skin-care heroes are always worth paying attention to. Take the Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream, for example. The creamy, lightweight moisturizer covers so many bases, including moisturizing, minimizing wrinkles, and protecting your skin from sun damage. Its active ingredient, octisalate, absorbs harmful UV rays that cause dark spots and fine lines, while moisturizing emollients like glycerin keep your complexion plump, dewy, and hydrated. (BTW: Shoppers say this celeb-loved overnight mask makes them look "5 years younger.") Ulta Buy It: Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30, $55 (was $110), ulta.com Plus, thousands of Ulta shoppers have given it their stamp of approval. One reviewer in their 50s dubbed it "the best skin cream ever," and added that it made their skin feel "soft and firm and well-hydrated." Another fan who's used the cream for years noted that it gives their face"a lift throughout the day." A third wrote that their face felt firmer after just one hour of application, concluding that their formerly dry skin now "feels like silk." (Pssst: TikTok is calling this $10 toner a "game changer" for healthier hair and skin.) Another plus? Thanks to Ulta's massive 21-day sale, this "amazing" SPF moisturizer is 50 percent off for the next 24 hours. Shop this favorite for just $55, and be sure to check out other discounted steals below. Ulta Buy It: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Day & Night Duo, $58 (was $115), ulta.com Ulta Buy It: Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $40 (was $80), ulta.com Ulta Buy It: Volition Hibiscus Unspottable Correcting Oil, $25 (was $49), ulta.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit