Shoppers In Their 50s Call This Moisturizer 'the Best' for Firming Skin — and It's 50% Off Today Only 

RIt feels like there are now more varieties of skincare products than there have ever been, and even shoppers who've stuck to a three-step routine for years are exploring beyond cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. While the newest serums, oils, and eye treatments work wonders on aging skin, the process of mixing and matching products can certainly be overwhelming. That's why multi-purpose skin-care heroes are always worth paying attention to. Take the Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream, for example.

The creamy, lightweight moisturizer covers so many bases, including moisturizing, minimizing wrinkles, and protecting your skin from sun damage. Its active ingredient, octisalate, absorbs harmful UV rays that cause dark spots and fine lines, while moisturizing emollients like glycerin keep your complexion plump, dewy, and hydrated. (BTW: Shoppers say this celeb-loved overnight mask makes them look "5 years younger.")

Buy It: Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30, $55 (was $110), ulta.com

Plus, thousands of Ulta shoppers have given it their stamp of approval. One reviewer in their 50s dubbed it "the best skin cream ever," and added that it made their skin feel "soft and firm and well-hydrated." Another fan who's used the cream for years noted that it gives their face"a lift throughout the day." A third wrote that their face felt firmer after just one hour of application, concluding that their formerly dry skin now "feels like silk." (Pssst: TikTok is calling this $10 toner a "game changer" for healthier hair and skin.)

Another plus? Thanks to Ulta's massive 21-day sale, this "amazing" SPF moisturizer is 50 percent off for the next 24 hours. Shop this favorite for just $55, and be sure to check out other discounted steals below.

Buy It: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Day & Night Duo, $58 (was $115), ulta.com

Buy It: Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $40 (was $80), ulta.com

Buy It: Volition Hibiscus Unspottable Correcting Oil, $25 (was $49), ulta.com