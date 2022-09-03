Beauty Skin Care Shoppers Say This TikTok-Famous Eye Treatment Eliminates Dark Circles In Days — and It's 25% Off for Labor Day One fan called it their “anti-aging BFF.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Peace Out Dark circles plague me pretty much year-round without a break, and I know I'm not alone. Factors ranging from genetics to dehydration to lack of sleep can cause the delicate skin around your eyes to get dark and puffy — a bummer for anyone trying to keep their complexion looking bright and healthy. Luckily, there are a couple solutions, including using a power ingredient like retinol in your nightly skincare routine.Retinol has the power to build collagen and soften fine lines, two benefits that can do wonders for making your eyes look more awake. However, "Retinols are historically very irritating to the epidermis before they get down to the dermis," Dr. Neda Mehr, M.D. previously explained to Shape. In other words, retinol can seriously aggravate that sensitive area, which is where products made especially for the under eyes, like the TikTok-famous Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, come in handy. The eye stick blew up back in 2021, and for good reason. "This is my anti-aging BFF," revered TikToker @glamzilla. "It's formulated with encapsulated retinol, which is really great for people with sensitive skin, like me," she continued, mentioning that encapsulated retinol, a vitamin A molecule surrounded by lipids, is less potent than a regular retinol, and therefore, less irritating to skin. To further reduce the chance of flare ups, this balm also contains soothing, barrier-supporting ingredients like squalane, glycerin, and ceramides. Peace Out Buy It: Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, $21 (was $28), peaceoutskincare.com In "just a few days" one shopper on the brand's site saw "a visible reduction in the appearance of wrinkles." Another called the eye stick "amazing" and noted that after nightly use, their undereye bags are "starting to disappear." A third added that their "eyes are smoother and dark circles and puffiness are definitely reduced." Best of all, until midnight on September 6, you can score this best-seller for 25 percent off in Peace Out's Labor Day sale. Shop more discounted must-haves from the brand below: Peace Out Buy It: Peace Out Healing Acne Dots, $14 (was $19), peaceoutskincare.com Peace Out Buy It: Peace Out Dark Spot Serum, $22 (was $29), peaceoutskincare.com Peace Out Buy It: Peace Out Wrinkles, $18 (was $24), peaceoutskincare.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit