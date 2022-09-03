Shoppers Say This TikTok-Famous Eye Treatment Eliminates Dark Circles In Days — and It's 25% Off for Labor Day 

Dark circles plague me pretty much year-round without a break, and I know I'm not alone. Factors ranging from genetics to dehydration to lack of sleep can cause the delicate skin around your eyes to get dark and puffy — a bummer for anyone trying to keep their complexion looking bright and healthy. Luckily, there are a couple solutions, including using a power ingredient like retinol in your nightly skincare routine.Retinol has the power to build collagen and soften fine lines, two benefits that can do wonders for making your eyes look more awake. However, "Retinols are historically very irritating to the epidermis before they get down to the dermis," Dr. Neda Mehr, M.D. previously explained to Shape. In other words, retinol can seriously aggravate that sensitive area, which is where products made especially for the under eyes, like the TikTok-famous Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, come in handy.

The eye stick blew up back in 2021, and for good reason. "This is my anti-aging BFF," revered TikToker @glamzilla. "It's formulated with encapsulated retinol, which is really great for people with sensitive skin, like me," she continued, mentioning that encapsulated retinol, a vitamin A molecule surrounded by lipids, is less potent than a regular retinol, and therefore, less irritating to skin. To further reduce the chance of flare ups, this balm also contains soothing, barrier-supporting ingredients like squalane, glycerin, and ceramides.

In "just a few days" one shopper on the brand's site saw "a visible reduction in the appearance of wrinkles." Another called the eye stick "amazing" and noted that after nightly use, their undereye bags are "starting to disappear." A third added that their "eyes are smoother and dark circles and puffiness are definitely reduced."

