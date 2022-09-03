Shoppers Say This TikTok-Famous Eye Treatment Eliminates Dark Circles In Days — and It's 25% Off for Labor Day 

One fan called it their “anti-aging BFF.”

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Peace-Out-Retinol-Eye-Stick
Photo: Courtesy of Peace Out

Dark circles plague me pretty much year-round without a break, and I know I'm not alone. Factors ranging from genetics to dehydration to lack of sleep can cause the delicate skin around your eyes to get dark and puffy — a bummer for anyone trying to keep their complexion looking bright and healthy. Luckily, there are a couple solutions, including using a power ingredient like retinol in your nightly skincare routine.Retinol has the power to build collagen and soften fine lines, two benefits that can do wonders for making your eyes look more awake. However, "Retinols are historically very irritating to the epidermis before they get down to the dermis," Dr. Neda Mehr, M.D. previously explained to Shape. In other words, retinol can seriously aggravate that sensitive area, which is where products made especially for the under eyes, like the TikTok-famous Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, come in handy.

The eye stick blew up back in 2021, and for good reason. "This is my anti-aging BFF," revered TikToker @glamzilla. "It's formulated with encapsulated retinol, which is really great for people with sensitive skin, like me," she continued, mentioning that encapsulated retinol, a vitamin A molecule surrounded by lipids, is less potent than a regular retinol, and therefore, less irritating to skin. To further reduce the chance of flare ups, this balm also contains soothing, barrier-supporting ingredients like squalane, glycerin, and ceramides.

Peace Out skincare
Peace Out

Buy It: Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, $21 (was $28), peaceoutskincare.com

In "just a few days" one shopper on the brand's site saw "a visible reduction in the appearance of wrinkles." Another called the eye stick "amazing" and noted that after nightly use, their undereye bags are "starting to disappear." A third added that their "eyes are smoother and dark circles and puffiness are definitely reduced."

Best of all, until midnight on September 6, you can score this best-seller for 25 percent off in Peace Out's Labor Day sale. Shop more discounted must-haves from the brand below:

Peace Out skincare
Peace Out

Buy It: Peace Out Healing Acne Dots, $14 (was $19), peaceoutskincare.com

Peace Out skincare
Peace Out

Buy It: Peace Out Dark Spot Serum, $22 (was $29), peaceoutskincare.com

Peace Out skincare
Peace Out

Buy It: Peace Out Wrinkles, $18 (was $24), peaceoutskincare.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Should-You-Use-Retinol-Around-Your-Eyes-AdobeStock_307485510
The Best Retinol Eye Creams for Delicate Skin Around the Eyes
Black-Friday-Peace-Out-Retinol-Eye-Stick-BF
The Retinol Stick Shoppers Use to Reduce Fine Lines and Dark Under-Eyes Is Only $20 Now
TikTok True or False: Does a Retinol Sandwich Actually Work?
Here's Why TikTok's 'Retinol Sandwich' Application Method Might Not Work for You
Woman Touching Her Face
TikTok Users Are Putting Preparation H Under Their Eyes, and Dermatologists Have Thoughts
Amazon Prime Day Acne Treatment Differin Gel
This Dermatologist-Approved Acne Treatment Is 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day
The Best Retinol Products for Every Skin Type, According to Top Derms
The Best Retinol Products for Every Skin Type, According to Top Derms
The-Best-Foundations-for-Aging-Skin-GettyImages-1127855183
The Best Foundations for Aging Skin, According to Experts and Reviews
TikTok True or False: Face Tape
TikTokers Are Taping Their Faces Overnight to Prevent Wrinkles, and Plastic Surgeons Have Thoughts
Best Vitamin C Serums
The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin
Shape Certified: Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
This Oil-Free Sunscreen Is My Go-To for Sweaty Outdoor Runs All Summer
models with skincare products on face inside rectangles with skincare textures
The Shape 2022 Skin Awards Winners Will Help You Achieve Your Healthiest Complexion Yet
Portrait of young woman applying skin care
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Eliminated Their Wrinkles In a Matter of Weeks — and It's On Sale
Headshot of Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Hasn't Had a Facial In 3 Years — Here Are the Products She's Used Instead
This-Hydrating-Collagen-Infused-Eye-Cream-Makes-Fine-Line-Disappear-In-A-Month-GettyImages-623214134
This Eye Cream Erased My Chronic Dark Circles in Just 3 Weeks — and It's On Sale for a Few More Hours
Close up of a woman's eyes and dewy skin on a green background with Kleem Organics products overlaid
Even People with Chronic Dark Circles Say This Eye Cream Is 'Magic In a Bottle' — and It's 39% Off
Woman covering face from sunlight
How to Treat Sun Damaged Skin — and How to Avoid It In the First Place