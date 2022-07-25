Shoppers Say This Celeb-Loved Overnight Mask Is a 'Skin-Saver' That Makes Them Look '5 Years Younger'

Ashley Tisdale is a fan.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Published on July 25, 2022

Jet Lag Face Mask
Photo: Jet Lag

For anyone unaware of viral skin-care brand Summer Fridays, here's what you need to know: Its clean, easy-to-use, and gentle products are adorably packaged and have a huge fan base. In fact, Ashley Tisdale (AKA 2000s style icon Sharpay Evans), recently shared her go-to beauty routine with Harper's Bazaar and gave a shout out to the beloved Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask.

Created for post-air travel usage, this nourishing formula combines moisturizing power ingredients to revive tired complexions. Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, strengthens the skin barrier while gently smoothing pigmentation, acne, and fine lines. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid restores hydration and vitamin C repairs sun damage to create a healthy glow. Finally, glycerin, a highly underrated ingredient for dry skin concerns, soothes irritation. Not to mention, plenty of Amazon and Sephora shoppers with extra sensitive skin approve. (BTW: Ashley Tisdale uses this $50 styling tool for effortlessly cool waves.)

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Sephora

Buy It: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $49, amazon.com and sephora.com

"[It's] so gentle and deeply moisturizing without being greasy, even for very sensitive skin that reacts to everything," wrote one Sephora reviewer. Another noted that this "wonderful" mask soothes their sensitive skin "when nothing else will," adding that it has cleared their acne and faded most of their hyperpigmentation. "I use it morning and night as a moisturizer and I swear I wake up looking five years younger," raved a third user, who noted that they "keep this on deck at all times" for their irritable, breakout-prone skin.

If you're in need of one product to address all of your sensitive skin needs (and look damn good on your nightstand), the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is worth a shot. Shop it on Amazon and Sephora for $49.

