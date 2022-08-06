TikTok Is Calling This $10 Toner a 'Game Changer' for Healthier Hair and Skin

This brightening exfoliant goes beyond skincare.

Published on August 6, 2022

TikTok Approved Toner
It's tough to find affordable skincare products that actually fulfill their promises of leaving your skin smooth and glowing. But as usual, TikTok has a treasure trove of information about affordable skin-care finds (that actually work). And one toner in particular has recently received a ton of hype for its brightening results.

"You guys have seen me talk about this before, she is a game changer," raved content creator @xoxoemira while holding up a bottle of The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7 Percent Exfoliating Toner. In addition to exfoliating dead skin and pore-clogging buildup, glycolic acid "also acts as a humectant, attracting to and holding moisture in the skin," dermatologist Sejal Shah, M.D., previously told Shape. This makes it an ideal formula for dry complexions that are sensitive to other AHAs. While this super ingredient is usually intended for skin, TikTokers have discovered that this deep, penetrating exfoliant has multiple uses. (BTW: Shoppers say this celeb-loved overnight mask makes them look 'five years younger.')

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toning Solution
Sephora

Buy It: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner Solution, $10, sephora.com, ulta.com

"You can use it on your scalp to reduce flakes, you can use it on your armpits to reduce smell, you can use it on hyperpigmentation, you can honestly just shower in it," said TikTok creator @hasinikay in a video labeled "hot girl products explained." She also warns that, like most exfoliants, this formula can cause irritation when used daily. TikToker @phithegoldenskin claimed that the toner helped "improve hair elasticity, restore broken bonds, soften hair, and improve shine" after one month of using it as a hair serum, and added that it's been a "fantastic exfoliant" on her flaky scalp. @jadealycebod noted that it also "really does work as a deodorant" and even helped brighten discolored underarm skin.

This hard-working toner goes way beyond delivering a brighter complexion — and it's only $10. Shop this glycolic acid serum on Ulta or Sephora.

