What's Going On with Your Skin During Quarantine?
Whether you're on the clear or spotty end, here's the "why" behind your quarantine skin changes.
Most people's lives changed dramatically in mid-March, as many states found themselves under government-mandated stay-at-home orders. Being home 24/7, working from home, and generally, you know, living under the stress of a global pandemic not only turned most day-to-day lives upside down, but also spiked our stress levels tremendously (and understandably)—even more so for those working on the frontlines.
So how are these newfound, mostly-indoors lives impacting our skin? How about when you're in a face mask for 12 hours straight? Turns out, the answer varies quite a bit. Some are seeing the clearest skin of their lives while others are experiencing massive upticks in breakouts. Here, top dermatologists explore the different ways your skin may have been impacted by quarantine. (See: 13 Brands Who Are Making Cloth Face Masks Right Now)
If Your Skin Is... Freaking Out
There are a number of possible explanations for breakouts, dryness, and other skin issues in quarantine—and how to deal with them.
Stress
The link between stress and acne is well-established. "Stress can cause skin issues as well as exacerbate existing skin issues," says Cambridge-based board-certified dermatologist Ranella Hirsch, M.D. "Stress causes an increase in cortisol [a stress hormone] and androgenic hormones." These both stimulate the overproduction of sebum (oil) and the growth of the sebaceous glands (which produce that oil). "This, plus the increased inflammation they can yield often are behind an acne flare-up in stressful times," she explains.
Of course, it's easier said than done, but trying to simply manage your stress levels is one of the best things you can do. "The more sleep you can get, the more deep breathing you can do, and time away from a stressful situation you can get—basically, using anxiety-reduction strategies—will help your skin," says Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist, Rachel Pritzker, M.D. "It takes effort to change your lifestyle as opposed to just throwing some cream on it or taking a pill to make it go away." (See: How to Cope with COVID-19 Stress When You Can't Stay Home)
Changes In Diet
It's not surprising that comfort food and less-than-healthy snacks have been a source of solace during these crazy times. "Diet is important because food provides nutrients we need to fight and kill bad bacteria," explains New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, Dendy Engelman, M.D. "There's a real connection between skin health and the health of your gut," she says. "If you have an unhealthy, unbalanced gut environment, toxins can be released into the bloodstream and cause inflammation throughout the body," which can, in turn, lead to breakouts.
'Maskne'
Perhaps you've already encountered this extremely-timely portmanteau; 'maskne' (masks acne), is a new catch-all phrase to refer to the ways wearing face masks impacts your skin. Notably, frontline workers wearing tightly secured masks for hours at a time are prone to suffer from acne mechanica, a form of acne caused by a "combination of friction, sweat, and heat," says Dr. Engelman.
For those of us wearing fabric masks, to keep any other potential irritants or pore-clogging substances at bay, it's important to wash them immediately after use, and wash your face before applying the mask and taking it off. Also: try a fragrance and irritant-free detergent. (See: Medical Workers Are Speaking Out About Skin Breakdown Caused By Tight-Fitting Face Masks)
Changes In Sleep Habits
The change in daily routine has wreaked havoc on many peoples' sleep schedules. If you're getting less sleep than usual, your skin is just another reason to try to get some more. "We know that during sleep, cortisol levels decrease as part of the body's normal circadian rhythm. When you're lacking sleep, cortisol levels remain high, which has an impact on your oil glands," and can cause breakouts, explains Josh Zeichner, M.D., New York City-based board-certified dermatologist.
Too Much Experimentation with Products
Extra time for self-care is great—no question about that. But unbridled skincare experiments where your face is the subject? Not so much. "People are trying all sorts of new products at the same time—or just using too many products in general right now because they're bored and curious about experimenting with new stuff," says esthetician Ali Tobias. "I've seen a lot of over-exfoliation that has left the skin really inflamed and raw—the only real treatment for that is to give your skin a break and go back to basics."
The Zoom Effect
What we're dubbing 'the zoom effect' has to do with the fact that many of us are staring at ourselves more than usual, and have a bit of extra time to examine our skin. Being home looking in the mirror, or video conferencing all day means some people are hyper-aware of blemishes—and that can lead to skin picking.
"Then we have a vicious cycle of acne and scarring on the skin, which is stressful," says Dr. Pritzker. "I often see picking as a major problem during stressful times. Unfortunately, picking will lead to longer-lasting scars that will remind you of these stressful times and it is not worth it! It's time to get rid of the magnifying mirrors and put the tweezers in a place you cannot find them," she says. (See: Busy Philipps Shared Her Experience Using Meditation for Her Skin Picking)
Dryness, Irritation, and Inflammation
Acne isn't the only skin problem presenting itself in quarantine. Some have found their skin drier than ever, while others have been confronted with flare-ups of eczema or rosacea, or conditions like perioral dermatitis. "Anything stress-related has flared—psoriasis, eczema, acne, seborrheic dermatitis," says Dr. Engelman, of the quarantine skin reactions she's observed amongst her patients. "The skin and nervous system are very much connected. When stress levels increase, inflammatory skin conditions often flare as well."
As for dryness, there's an interesting culprit: "As a result of stress, the 'fight or flight' signal will make you sweat more to cool the skin in response to helping your whole internal system and this will lead to water loss within the skin," drying it out, says Dr. Pritzker. (See: The Difference Between Dry and Dehydrated Skin)
The Takeaways
If you're breaking out:
"If you feel like you're more oily than normal, start with a change in a cleanser, as opposed to changing your entire regimen. Sometimes this little change will be all that you needed and you don't have to throw everything else away," says Florida-based dermatologist Joely Kaufman, M.D. Try a cleanser with salicylic acid and make sure you have a trusty spot treatment on hand. Finally, it's a great time to start using retinol. You can start with a gentle formula and use it just once a week to start.
- Perricone MD Prebiotic Acne Therapy 90-Day Regimen (Buy It, $89, perriconemd.com): This 3-piece kit will help you keep acne at bay with a super-simple 2-step regimen (cleanse and then a different treatment for morning and night). It checks the salicylic acid-infused cleanser off your shopping list too.
- Kinship Pimple Potion (Buy It, $16, lovekinship.com): This little tube contains retinol, salicylic acid, bakuchiol, and a proprietary prebiotic to banish blemishes faster.
- Zitsticka Hyperfade (Buy It, $34, ulta.com): If you're guilty of the aforementioned skin picking, you'll be grateful for these microdart patches which infuse skin with brightening ingredients to help eliminate any post-zit discoloration.
If you've over-exfoliated:
If you overdid it with the self-care (one too many exfoliating masks, etc.), look for soothing, restorative products to nurse your skin back to baseline.
- Lumion Miracle Mist (Buy It, $28, amazon.com): This cult-favorite face mist calms and heals skin thanks to hero ingredient hypochlorous acid—an infection-fighting compound that naturally occurs in the body. This product is the first to use it topically and fans swear by the results.
- Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Gel (Buy It, $59,
$95, amazon.com): This green gel is loaded with calming botanicals (think: cucumber, thyme, and olive extracts) to help calm skin.
- Kate Somerville Delikate Recovery Cream (Buy It, $80; sephora.com): This rich, balmy moisturizer contains ceramides and a peptide complex, which works to support skin's barrier and reduce redness.
If you're super dry:
Make sure to nourish your skin with hydration and moisture. Integrate a hydrating serum, moisturizer, and oil to bring your skin back to life.
- The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum (Buy It, $8, sephora.com): A simple but effective hyaluronic acid serum helps the skin retain water—and makes it look plumper and healthier too.
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Stress Repair Face Cream (Buy It, $72; sephora.com): Skincare geared at stressed skin? Who doesn't need that right now. This moisturizer uses niacinamide and a blend of adaptogens and superfoods to help skin retain moisture and combat signs of stress.
- Naked Poppy Revitalize Organic Facial Oil (Buy It, $42, nakedpoppy.com): The hero ingredient in this luxe-but-affordable face oil is a superior form of rosehip seed oil sourced from a woman-led, sustainable farm in Patagonia. Poppyseed, argan, and jojoba oils add to the super-moisturizing effects.
If Your Skin Is... Clearer Than Ever
As for those lucky enough to have great skin right now, here are some possible explanations for why—and tips for how to maintain post-quarantine.
Sticking More Diligently to a Routine
One of the gifts of quarantine? A little bit more time, even if it's just from not having to commute to and from the office. "Now that people are working from home, they also have more time to take good care of their skin and may be more diligent in their skincare routine than they had been in the past," says Dr. Zeichner—and unsurprisingly, sticking to a regimen helps your skin. It takes consistent use to reap the benefits of your skincare products, and using too many products with different active ingredients can actually counteract each other, irritate skin, or not absorb properly, causing clogged pores or breakouts.
Embracing a 'Clean' Lifestyle
On the flipside of indulging in junk food are people responding to quarantine by "going 'clean,' working out, eating clean, and not drinking," says Dr. Engelman. "The food we eat can promote healthy digestion and provide vitamins and minerals vital to the health of our skin and body." (See: The Best Vitamins and Minerals for Better Skin)
Taking a Break From Makeup
Has it been a long time since you've worn a full-face of makeup? You're not alone—and you might be helping your skin, too. "Makeup—particularly liquid foundations—can cause both skin irritation and clog pores, leading to pimples. Not using it allows your skin to reset itself," explains Dr. Zeichner. (See: 7 Things That Might Happen If You Stop Wearing Makeup)
Taking Time to Nail Down Your Routine
This is the perfect time to come up with a routine you can stick to (especially if you want to make sure your complexion continues #thriving post-quarantine). "I'm actually seeing an uptick in the number of patients making appointments to specifically come up with a skincare routine that addresses their particular needs," says Dr. Zeichner. If you're not sure which ingredients or products are best for you, this is a great time to schedule a teledermatology appointment to figure out a plan of action.
The Takeaways:
If you've used quarantine to achieve a better balance in your life—perhaps you're getting more exercise, eating better, or carving out more time for a skincare routine—the best thing you can do is try to keep it up even when life gets back to "normal" (and inevitably busier) again.
Comments