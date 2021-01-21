The new skin cream is packed with ingredients to hydrate and moisturize. Specifically, it contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which draws in and retains moisture, and ceramide NP, which can help reinforce your skin barrier. It also contains a selection of oils to moisturize skin, including avocado oil, a rich oil that tends to suit dryer skin. Siddha botanical extracts, which are included to soothe and hydrate skin, give the cream a natural blue tint — hey, doesn't hurt that it's visually appealing! (Related: Products and Tips to Deal with Itchy, Dry Skin On Your Face)