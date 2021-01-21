If you already like using Sobel Skin Rx Bio Hyaluronic Moisture Cream (Buy It, $75, sephora.com) in your skin-care routine, you can now get in on a more intense version of the product. The brand just launched the Bio Hyaluronic Moisture Cream Extreme (Buy It, $95, drsobelskinrx.com), a skin cream that promises maximum hydration. (Related: The Absolute Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists)
The new skin cream is packed with ingredients to hydrate and moisturize. Specifically, it contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which draws in and retains moisture, and ceramide NP, which can help reinforce your skin barrier. It also contains a selection of oils to moisturize skin, including avocado oil, a rich oil that tends to suit dryer skin. Siddha botanical extracts, which are included to soothe and hydrate skin, give the cream a natural blue tint — hey, doesn't hurt that it's visually appealing! (Related: Products and Tips to Deal with Itchy, Dry Skin On Your Face)
As far as what it doesn't contain, the moisturizer is free from fragrance and parabens as are the rest of the products in the Sobel Skin Rx line. ICYDK, New York-based dermatologist Howard Sobel, M.D. created the brand to offer science-backed formulas with ingredients in optimal concentrations that also meet the standards of the clean skin-care movement. (Related: Clinically-Formulated Clean Beauty Products Are the Toxin-Free Key to a Flawless Complexion)
While the OG Sobel Skin Rx Bio Hyaluronic Moisturizing Cream is also intended for skin that's on the dry side, the newly updated formula may be better suited to those who have severely dehydrated skin and/or fine lines and wrinkles. So if your face has a lot in common with the Sahara desert and most moisturizers don't suffice, it might provide you with the level of reinforcement you need.