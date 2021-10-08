This Simple Mist Stopped My Post-Workout Body Breakouts In Their Tracks

The texture goes on like water — without a trace. There is no sticky aftermath. The scent is clean and medicinal. But, most importantly: It works. Whenever I leave a pilates class for the perpetual humidity of New York City, I generously mist this all over my torso and down my backside. It mitigates the breakouts and the irritation. Prior to discovering this miracle product, I would to run home after I worked out to get the sweaty clothing off my body ASAP to help with the situation. Now after a workout, I go for leisurely strolls, I grab a juice, or I sit in the park because I am not riddled with anxiety about coming home to find that my skin has severely revolted against me. I will be keeping this in my gym tote forever more. Buy it now on Soft Services for $26.