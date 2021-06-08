These Reusable Press-On Nails Give Me a Salon-Fresh Look at Home
At the start of the pandemic, one of the things I missed most was self-care days. I'd visit my favorite hair and nail salons after scouring Instagram for the best seasonal nail trends and sending my favorite to my nail technician to recreate during my appointment.
Like a lot of people, I switched to DIY beauty treatments during quarantine. I quickly realized that not only had I been spending hundreds of dollars every month on self-care –– mainly getting my eyebrows shaped and my hair styled — but that my nail ritual had left me with damaged nail beds. My nails were cracked, dry, and just in bad shape overall from the overuse of acrylic nails. (Related: The Best Press-On Nails for a Salon-Worthy Mani at Home)
I made a promise to myself that I would never wear acrylic nails again, and that I'd find a healthier way of getting my nails done with regular or gel polish. It felt like a tradeoff — I'd have healthier nails but feel less put-together. But then I discovered Static Nails Pop On Nails (Buy It, $14, nordstrom.com) and realized I could have my cake and eat it too.
I was initially apprehensive about trying Static Nails Pop On Nails due to my past experiences with press-on nails in my teen years. I've managed to make a mess by getting nail glue all over the place and have even glued my fingers together while attempting to apply fake nails. My experience with Static Nails was completely different.
I tried out Static Nails Reusable Pop-on Nails (Buy It, $14, nordstrom.com) in "Toasted Sugar" with an almond shape. From the start I was massively impressed. To apply them, you just apply the included nail glue to both the back of the nail and a coat on your clean, dry real nail, then press it on and hold for about 30 seconds before shaping the nail further, if desired. The whole process takes me less than 30 minutes to complete and leaves me with professional-looking results. The application was so quick and seamless that I didn't think the nails would have any longevity, but they actually stayed on for more a week. Even better, the nails can be reapplied multiple times with additional glue. (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)
In my experience the nails last just a week, whether I'm using a fresh nails or reusing a set. And FWIW, Static Nails reports that its glue won't damage your real nails because it breaks down over time. That seems to be the case, too, as my nails still look healthy after I remove a set from Static. To do so, BTW, you soak your nails in a mixture of water, olive oil and a little bit of acetone to break down the nail glue and safely remove each nail. I tend to let my natural nails breathe press-on free for few days in between styles before reapplying or trying a new pack. During those days, I use my favorite CND Solar Oil Nail and Cuticle Conditioner (Buy It, $13, ulta.com) to ensure that my nails are soft and healthy for the next time I decide to pop some Static Nails on. (Related: How to Strengthen Your Nails)
In addition to the easy application and removal processes, Static Nails Pop On's designs set them apart from your typical press-on nails. The brand has a plethora of cute, modern, and creative nails to choose from. You can browse options such as a glossy black coffin-shaped variation (Buy It, $14, nordstrom.com) or an almond-shaped cheetah print French set (Buy It, $16, nordstrom.com)
Since discovering Static Nails Reusable Pop-on Nails, I've cut back on the majority of expenses catered to my nail-care and the health of my nails has never been better. I get compliments on them and no one can ever tell I applied them myself. After finally getting vaccinated, I'm looking forward to finding safe and healthy ways to get back to a semi-normal way of life, but I'm in no rush to get back into the nail salon when I have these at my — literal — fingertips.