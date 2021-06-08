In my experience the nails last just a week, whether I'm using a fresh nails or reusing a set. And FWIW, Static Nails reports that its glue won't damage your real nails because it breaks down over time. That seems to be the case, too, as my nails still look healthy after I remove a set from Static. To do so, BTW, you soak your nails in a mixture of water, olive oil and a little bit of acetone to break down the nail glue and safely remove each nail. I tend to let my natural nails breathe press-on free for few days in between styles before reapplying or trying a new pack. During those days, I use my favorite CND Solar Oil Nail and Cuticle Conditioner (Buy It, $13, ulta.com) to ensure that my nails are soft and healthy for the next time I decide to pop some Static Nails on. (Related: How to Strengthen Your Nails)