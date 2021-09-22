Exactly what it sounds like — exposing your hair to steam. This raises the cuticles of your strands, the outermost layer of each hair which is composed of scale-like structures that can become raised or lie flat. This allows both moisture and any products you apply to penetrate the hair shaft more effectively, which can improve hair elasticity, shine, and softness, says L.A.-based celebrity hairstylist and Cantu ambassador Angela Stevens. Exposing your hair to steam for up to 20 minutes after shampooing, rinsing, and applying a conditioning treatment allows your hair to receive maximum benefits from the conditioning treatment and the water itself, says Stevens. Then, you'll rinse once more before proceeding to apply any leave-ins and style as desired. (Applying steam alone would allow moisture to enter, but the conditioning treatment will help lock that moisture in.)