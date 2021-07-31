I'm nearly 22 and, until recently, I didn't think that I — or anyone else who's Black — needed sunscreen. I would occasionally use a sunscreen spray when I was with fair-skinned friends who insisted upon it, but I never thought my deeply melanated skin actually needed it. Sunscreen seemed like a luxury I could afford to skip out on. On top of that, I was constantly seeking out direct sunlight since I had extremely low vitamin D levels as a child. (Low vitamin D levels are more common in Black people since pigmentation can affect the body's ability to produce this bone-strengthening vitamin.)

But I finally had my a-ha moment when my stepmom recently gave me the 411 on the importance of sunscreen, and I've been serious about protecting my skin from the sun ever since. As I dug deeper into the beauty science, I found out that while melanin does act as a partial barrier from harmful UV rays, it only offers a max of SPF 13 protection at best. I'd always grown up thinking my brown skin made me immune to sun damage, and I was officially second-guessing everything I thought to be true.

The sun's UV rays "cause hyperpigmentation, aging, skin cancers, [and] wrinkling, called call it photodamage or sun damage," explains according to Naana Boakye, M.D., dermatologist, author of Inside Out Beauty, and owner of Bergen Dermatology. And my fears of vitamin D deficiency weren't enough to warrant the exposure, she explains. "Since we know that skin cancer is caused by the sun, we advise that you just supplement [vitamin D] rather than staying outdoors and getting all this damage to your skin," says Dr. Boakye. And although Black people are much less likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer, the survival rate statistics are not as encouraging: Black people have a five-year melanoma survival rate of just 67 percent, vs. 92 percent for white people, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. (Related: How Often Should You Really Have a Skin Cancer Screening?)

After realizing just how much sun protection matters, I started surveying my product options. One thing I quickly learned is that there are two main types of sunscreen: Mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide, while chemical sunscreens contain oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and/or octinoxate. (FTR, some sunscreen formulas are a mineral-chemical hybrid.) While each has its own pros and cons, they both get the job done, so choosing a sunscreen is a matter of personal preference, explains Dr. Boakye. The point is that you wear sunscreen — period, she adds.

While I'm still an SPF rookie, after trying a handful of formulas, one quickly rose to the top of my personal preference charts: Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 (Buy It, $38, sephora.com) has officially become a staple in my daily morning skin-care routine. The SPF moisturizer leaves my face feeling dewy without any oily residue, all while packing a powerful SPF 40 punch. (FYI, Dr. Boakye recommends SPF 50 to her patients, but aiming for at least 30 SPF for most outdoor activities should suffice, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.) And since this Supergoop sunscreen is a chemical variety it doesn't make me look like I'm wearing a foundation that's 10 shades too light, as mineral sunscreens tend to leave a white cast on skin. (Related: The Best Sunscreen for Dark Skin Tones)

Since discovering this pot of pure magic, I actually look forward to my morning routine. I start by washing my face then hydrating and brightening with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serums respectively, and I finish by applying my Supergoop sunscreen moisturizer. When applying sunscreen to your face, you want to apply about a teaspoon or the amount you're left with when drawing a line down your index and middle fingers on one hand, Dr. Boakye tells me. One of the best parts about this Supergoop sunscreen is that it's a two-for-one product that helps me combine my SPF and moisturizer into one simple step — aka more time for last-minute smoothie runs.

All Supergoop sunscreen products are cruelty-free, and the brand was the first to create a chemical sunscreen formula that excludes oxybenzone — a chemical blocker that studies have suggested may cause damages to coral reefs. Scientists found high concentrations of oxybenzone in the waters around popular coral reefs in Hawaii and the Caribbean, according to a 2015 study published in the Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology. Not only was the coral bleached, but it left a larval (a growing form of coral) in a "deformed" condition, and eco-scientists theorize the chemical played a role.

The Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer in particular contains chemical blockers avobenzone, homosalate, and octisalate, none of which are on the National Ocean Service's list of sunscreen ingredients that can harm marine life, which makes me feel good about using this product whether at home or on vacation.