More than 50 percent of women in their twenties, 26 percent of thirty-somethings, and 25 percent of 40- to 49-year-olds are breaking out, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. "Adult acne is skyrocketing," says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City, who says she's seeing record numbers of adults who are plagued with breakouts. "It's not just an episode here and there; it's chronic."

On the bright side, because of the growing problem, there's more research being done to figure out what's behind these skin issues and the most effective ways to treat acne flare-ups.

Read on for the latest science—and solutions.