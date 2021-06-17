Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tessica Brown, who went viral after getting Gorilla Glue stuck in her hair, has launched new hair products and merch with the tagline "bonded for life."

If you have any kind of social media presence then you probably remember back in February when the internet was swarming with stories about the "Gorilla Glue Girl." Her real name is Tessica Brown, and she is once again making headlines, albeit for something less sensational. Brown recently announced via a video on her Instagram that she's launched a hair care line inspired by her past struggles with her own hair.

In case you need a refresher, Brown went viral after posting to TikTok recounting her "bad, bad, bad idea" of opting for Gorilla Glue to secure her slick back pony after running out of her Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray. "Those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now," she says in the video which now has over 50 million views. "It's not by choice." Brown eventually received a four-hour procedure to free her hair (and poor scalp) from the strong adhesive hold. Suffering from hair and scalp damage, Brown has continued to update the world on her hair journey post-op. (Related: The Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue In Her Hair Finally Got Some Relief)

Thankfully, she has found a way to make lemonade out of some pretty bitter and strong lemons. Brown's new haircare line, fittingly called Forever Hair, includes a hair spritz, an all-natural growth oil, and a coming-soon product called Sleek Edge Control. (Related: Jennifer Lopez Keeps This "Quick Fix" Hair Product In Her Bag at All Times)

In a video on Instagram, Brown explains she's combatted her own scalp and hair damage from the Gorilla Glue fiasco by working with hair care professionals to create an all-natural hair oil that stimulate hair follicles and heals the scalp. The result was her new Growth Stimulating Oil (Buy It, $18, tbforeverhair.com), which contains avocado, black cumin, safflower, and rosemary oils. Based on Brown's recent Instagram posts, it's definitely been helping. In just a few months, her low-fade cut has grown into a wavy, silky afro and she shared in one caption that her hair is "so healthy, thick, and shiny." (Related: Reviewers Say This $10 Hair Growth Oil Has Made Their Tresses "Grow Like Crazy")

In another Instagram post yesterday, Brown gave introduced her Forever Hold spray (Buy It, $14, tbforeverhair.com) and provided a tutorial on how she uses it. "I've been looking all over for a spritz that can hold my hair like gorilla glue but also be safe on my scalp and my hair and I found it," she says in the video. "Forever Hold."

If you're less interested in hair products and more interested in merch, Brown's site also features clothing with the phrase "bonded for life" and caricatures of her initial viral video upload. They're all sold-out now but hopefully, there'll be a re-up soon.