Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In nine days, anyone with a Netflix account (or their ex's parents' login) will be able to relive Sister, Sister in all its glory. But for now, everyone can tune into some valuable content from half of the show's twin duo. On Wednesday, Tia Mowry shared her curly hair-care routine in a new Instagram video.

In the video, Mowry shows how she uses products from the hair and skin-care brand Camille Rose to give her curls some TLC. "The health of my hair is really important to me, so I like to use the best," she wrote in her caption. "I'm indulging in some #selfcare treating my #curls to products #MixedFreshToOrder from @CamilleRoseNaturals. Not only do they smell absolutely delicious, but they're made with food-grade ingredients to nourish and keep my hair shiny, strong and healthy." (Related: Try These DIY Hair Masks to Treat Dry, Brittle Strands)

To take things a step further, Mowry then applied Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk (Buy It, $14, target.com). The leave-in conditioning cream has moisturizing ingredients such as avocado, along with macadamia and castor oils. To say the least, Mowry seems to love what the conditioning cream does for her hair. "You guys, it's just making my hair really, really nice," she says in her video. "Look at how pretty my curls are looking."

Image zoom Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Target Center: Target Right: Target

From the looks of it, Mowry hasn't colored over her gray hair, which she's been rocking since at least April. When her gray hairs first started peeking out, she posted a selfie on IG with a note about reframing the changes that come with age.

"It's a #blessing to #age," she wrote in her caption. "#Grey hairs are signs of wisdom. #wrinkles are signs that you've laughed. #strechmarks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving #birth. No more perky boobs are the signs that you once fed your babies. #Embrace it. Because getting older, growing older, being HERE is a #beautiful." (Related: How Tia Mowry-Hardrict Is Embracing Her Excess Skin and Stretch Marks Post-Pregnancy)