If you struggle with mirroring the twists and turns of claw clip styles, this option is as simple as it gets. You'll gather your hair as if making a low ponytail, leaving two face-framing pieces out in front. Then, twist your hair, line it up to the back of your head, and secure it with your clip. (This is similar to the French twist above, but you're not folding the twist over on itself.) Smooth back the sides with bobby pins and a hair product to hold. (TikTok user @sariyay went with Murray's Edgewax in the video above.)