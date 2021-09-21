The trickiest part for me was the clean-up step. On my first attempt, the polish color seemed to be bleeding from my nail brush onto my skin. After some digging online — I found this YouTube video particularly helpful — I concluded that I should've been wiping my brush onto a towel intermittently to avoid distributing any polish I'd removed onto my skin. If you're an at-home nail artist you're probably like "duh," but this is the one thing I wish I'd known before attempting the technique. Wiping off my brush helped, but you could also experiment with painting on a liquid latex barrier beforehand. I inevitably end up with paint under the tips of my nails every time I dip into the stamper, but if you have long nails, that might not happen in the first place. (Related: How to Strengthen Your Nails)