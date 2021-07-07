TikTokers Are Putting This Glowy Skin Tint On Half Their Faces to Prove It's the Perfect Filter

And reviews on Sephora are equally glowing — no pun intended. "This is such an interesting, beautiful product. I know it's called a 'skin tint,' which made me think tinted moisturizer. And it certainly feels like one (light feel on the skin) and looks like one (glowy, but not oily, [application]) But it acts like a full-cover foundation in way: It evens out my skin tone and makes me look like I have a perfect complexion," writes one reviewer. "I love that it is truly dewy and doesn't look oily; it blends out easily with a brush or a sponge; it works well with a variety of primers and with no primer at all. It also doesn't oxidize or get weird as the day goes on, which was something I fully expected from such a light formulation. I bought this on a whim, because Sephora had a points deal or 24-hour app exclusive or something. I'm so glad I did, because this is my new favorite."