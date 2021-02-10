In addition to its water-filtering potential, the Zenbody Shower Head has three settings: rainfall, jet, and massage modes, so you can choose your shower pressure preference. Also worth noting, it can detach from the wall as a handheld shower head with a hose. This feature comes in handy when you don't want to get your hair wet or...if you want to use it to help you get off, as some creators have alluded to in their videos. (Related: How to Have Shower Sex That's Actually Amazing)