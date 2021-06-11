Toning shampoos work on a fully dyed mane, highlights, and even your natural color. The pigment sits on top of your strands, so for consistent results, you'll want to cycle one into your routine regularly. "My clients typically wash with a tinted shampoo once or twice a month to keep their color fresh and make their roots blend in better," says Bodt. Apply all over wet hair, let it sit for three to five minutes, then rinse and follow with conditioner.