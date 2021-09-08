People Are Calling This Glycolic Acid Cleanser the 'Holy Grail for Glowy Skin'

In case you missed it, glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid and one of skin care's buzziest ingredients. The AHA is used in many beauty products because of its gentle properties and ability to exfoliate. So how does it work? "As these dead cells build up, they thicken the stratum corneum, resulting in rough, uneven, and dull skin," Kenneth Howe, M.D., a dermatologist at New York City's Wexler Dermatology, previously explained to Shape. When the dead skin cells are removed, it encourages new cell turnover and reveals brighter and clearer skin. The acid also locks in moisture, so it's ideal for anyone with dry skin, too. (Related: This 'Holy Grail' Exfoliator Makes Acne, Blackheads, and Hyperpigmentation Disappear)