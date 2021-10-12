Chemical sunscreen filters tend to irritate sensitive skin more so than mineral filters (which, ICYDK, use physical blockers — e.g. zinc oxide — that form a barrier on the skin and reflect UV rays). And being that SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation incorporates the ingredient non-nano zinc oxide, the foundation is able to provide optimal sun protection for even the most delicate of skin. A downside with mineral sunscreens, though, is that they're more likely to leave behind a chalky finish, but you can rest assured that SunnyDays was formulated with that issue in mind. "SPF-laden products can often create a white cast on the skin, and, particularly on medium to deep tones skin, can appear grey when the white cast is present," says Bhatty. "We really focused on making sure this product didn't do that." Along with the zinc oxide, you'll also find a few anti-inflammatory skin soothers in the foundation's ingredient list, from aloe vera to centella asiatica (an herb traditionally used in Chinese medicine).