Tower 28 Launched the Perfect SPF Foundation for Sensitive Skin
If you prioritize beauty brands that formulate for sensitive skin or those that have the coolest aesthetic, there's a good chance Tower 28 is on your radar. While the buzzy Asian-owned beauty brand has launched hit after hit, though, you'd have to look elsewhere for a foundation — that is, however, until now. That's because the company is launching its newest addition today: the SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation (Buy It, $30, tower28beauty.com).
The new formula marks a first among beauty brands: It's the only foundation to ever receive the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. (Some background: Tower 28 founder Amy Liu's motivation for launching the brand was her own experience with eczema which limited her to buying clinical-looking products.) To receive the official seal for a product, companies must avoid using ingredients from a list of known irritants in the formula. The product also has to pass an evaluation in which a panel of dermatology, allergy, and pediatric experts test for sensitivity, safety, and toxicity. (Related: The Best Eczema Cream, According to Dermatologists)
Tower 28's goal in developing SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation was to offer a sunscreen foundation that's not only inclusive of people with sensitive skin types but also those with a wide range of skin tones. "The biggest focus was making a range that was inclusive and actually worked on a multitude of skin tones," celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty, who the brand recruited to help with development, tells Shape. "I'm really proud of what we made — a natural finish and tinted SPF that actually works and looks beautiful on an array of people. In the clean space, the BIPOC community has often been an afterthought when it comes to making products like these. So for me, this was my driving force."
The foundation comes in 14 "flexible" shades, ranging from the fair ″Fairfax″ to the dark ″Venice.″ And all of the hues provide light to medium coverage, meaning you can apply it with your fingers to even out your skin tone or build it on with a brush or sponge to cover more noticeable discoloration. (Related: The Best Sunscreen for Dark Skin Tones)
Chemical sunscreen filters tend to irritate sensitive skin more so than mineral filters (which, ICYDK, use physical blockers — e.g. zinc oxide — that form a barrier on the skin and reflect UV rays). And being that SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation incorporates the ingredient non-nano zinc oxide, the foundation is able to provide optimal sun protection for even the most delicate of skin. A downside with mineral sunscreens, though, is that they're more likely to leave behind a chalky finish, but you can rest assured that SunnyDays was formulated with that issue in mind. "SPF-laden products can often create a white cast on the skin, and, particularly on medium to deep tones skin, can appear grey when the white cast is present," says Bhatty. "We really focused on making sure this product didn't do that." Along with the zinc oxide, you'll also find a few anti-inflammatory skin soothers in the foundation's ingredient list, from aloe vera to centella asiatica (an herb traditionally used in Chinese medicine).
If you're a fan of makeup developed with a range of skin tones and sensitivities in mind, you can find Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation in stores at Sephora, Sephora at Kohl's, and Credo, or online at Sephora, Credo, Revolve, and the brand's site. (And while you're there, you might want to snag the lip gloss that Khloé Kardashian calls one of her "favotie things," too.)