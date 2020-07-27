Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I've been using coconut oil as an all-over body moisturizer for, like, seven years now. Something about using an oil when I'm fresh out of the shower feels extra fancy, plus it moisturizes my skin sooo well, goes on easier than lotion, smells a little like a vacation (but not too coconut-y), and I can rest easy knowing I'm using an all-natural product on my skin.

Since making that switch, I've been leaning into using more oils in other areas of my beauty routine—like jojoba oil on my curly hair and squalane + vitamin C rose oil on my face.

Yep, shaving oil is a thing. And if you've been living your whole life stealing your brother's/dad's/partner's/roommate's shaving cream or using hair conditioner because you're too lazy to buy more (me 🙋), this stuff is about to rock your world.

Tree Hut shave oil is made with a bunch of super hydrating emollients (aka substances that soothe, soften, and increase moisture levels in the skin), including castor oil, shea butter, sesame seed oil, jojoba oil, and grape seed oil. (Related: How to Find the Perfect Face Oil for Your Skin)

It gets a derm's stamp of approval, too. "Shea butter is incredible for moisturizing and jojoba oil is great for anti-inflammatory benefits," says Shari Sperling, D.O., a board-certified dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. "These ingredients are incredibly beneficial for shaving."

Plus, this shaving oil contains glycerin, a colorless, odorless sugar alcohol that comes from animals, plants, or is derived synthetically from petroleum, and is an incredible moisturizer for skin, as New York City-based cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green, M.D, previously told Shape.

All of this—plus, the fact that it smells delicious—makes this Tree Hut shave oil a joy to use. It's not as slippery as you might expect (no elevated risk of slicing your leg or dropping your razor, promise), but allows the blade to glide smoothly over your skin so you can get a super close shave. Also, I find it way easier to make sure I don't miss a spot because the oil is clear instead of opaque white like so many foaming shaving creams. And nope, it doesn't clog up your razor or leave white splatters all over your shower tile.

And since it's so hydrating, I don't even need to put on lotion (or coconut oil) post-shower. IDK about you, but if I shave and don't put some sort of moisturizer on afterward, my legs get super dry and itchy. With this shave oil, I can totally cut that step out of my routine.

But, truthfully, my love for this product is only partially for its function. Shaving is a chore, so I'll take anything that makes it feel a little less like an annoying to-do and more of an intentional choice I'm making with my body hair and a self-care moment. Because, FYI, doing your beauty routine mindfully is actually a great little pseudo-meditation. This shaving oil totally does the trick.

I'm not the only one who feels strongly about Tree Hut's shave oil: An impressive 87 percent of Ulta reviewers gave it five stars, and reviewers sing its praises for being moisturizing but lightweight. "I live in Arizona and have dry skin," wrote one reviewer. "I used for the 1st time yesterday and was surprised that it didn't leave my legs oily or clog up my razor. It created a nice protective barrier with a 2-week-old razor and left my skin smooth and with a healthy glow."

"I was very hesitant to try this but I will never go back to shaving cream after this! My legs have never been so smooth, and for so long after!" writes another.

The Tree Hut Bare Shave Oil comes in a few different fragrances—including coconut lime, pomegranate citrus, moroccan rose, and Tahitian vanilla bean—and so you can pick based on your preference or any sensitivities you might have because botanical and essential oils don't always jive well with everyone's skin.

"It has botanical oils, which are moisturizing, but be careful if you have any allergies to any of the ones it contains," says Dr. Sperling. "Botanical and essential oils can cause allergic reactions so make sure to read the ingredient list thoroughly."