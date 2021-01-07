Pre-holiday sales might be over, but Ulta is heading straight into 2021 with nearly a month of tempting deals. Each day from now until January 23, the brand is offering a new selection of skin-care products at half price for its Love Your Skin Event. The days don't have themes, but if they were, today's might be "self-care essentials."
Case in point, today's deals include a few CBD products from Kopari. You may associate the brand with its popular coconut products — picks such as the Kopari Coconut Melt (Buy It, $28, ulta.com) have a devoted following that includes quite a few celebrities. But if you're intrigued by the potential soothing effects of CBD in skin-care, you might want to pick up something from the brand's CBD line (which also incorporates organic coconut oil) while it's on sale. (Related: Should You Add Coconut Oil to Your Skin-Care Routine?)
For a product to soothe your aches and pains, you can try the Kopari CBD Recovery Balm (Buy It,
$45, $23, ulta.com), a coconut balm with cooling peppermint essential oil that's intended to provide relief after workouts, during your period, or even for a throbbing headache. If dry skin during the upcoming winter months is top of mind, you could go with the Kopari CBD Body Calm Cream (Buy It, $40, $20, ulta.com), which contains moisturizing shea butter with calming aloe vera and chamomile. Finally, if you're a fan of natural deodorants, you can grab the Kopari CBD Deodorant (Buy It, $18, $9, ulta.com) for under $10. All three products contain full-spectrum CDB, which experts generally believe offers the widest range of benefits.
Moving on, Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish (Buy It,
$72, $36, ulta.com) is also part of Ulta's deals today. The exfoliating treatment combines physical, chemical, and enzyme exfoliation via exfoliating crystals, 10 percent concentration glycolic acid, and papain (an enzyme in papaya that's sometimes used as a topical treatment for cuts, rashes, stings, and burns), respectively. The triple threat is meant to loosen up dead skin cells and other gunk to reveal brighter skin. Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish is only intended to be used two to three times a week, so it's perfect for those days when you have a little extra me-time that you want to dedicate to an extended skin-care ritual. (Related: The Exact Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products)
Nothing says "self-care" like under-eye masks, and the sale also includes Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels (Buy It,
$35, $18, ulta.com). Formulated with tired eyes in mind, the gels contain caffeine, which is used in eye creams to reduce puffiness and the look of dark circles. The Patchology Eye Gels also incorporate centella asiatica, an herb that has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to encourage collagen production. (It's the star ingredient in cica creams.)
If you set an intention to dedicate more time to self-care in 2021, might as well save some $$$ on products that'll have you excited to fulfill your goal.