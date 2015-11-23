If you think you sloughing is a step you can skip, think again. Regular exfoliation is an integral part of maintaining healthy (and pretty!) skin. "Not only does it remove the outermost layer of dead cells that make skin look dull and dry, it also ensures that any products you apply afterward better penetrate your skin and are ultimately more effective," explains Danae Markland, a licensed esthetician and PCA Skin Education Director.

Even more: Exfoliating is especially essential in cold, dry weather: "The drier it is outside, the drier the surface of your skin," she adds. So it's time to start sloughing—here's how to safely and effectively banish scaly spots from your head to your heels. (By the way, you should also try these Beauty Products for Gorgeous Winter Skin.)