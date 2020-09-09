This Waterproof Mascara Stays On Through Every Cry, Swim, and Sweat

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect mascara, your search ends here. I can guarantee that purchasing the Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara will be one of your best beauty decisions ever. (And FWIW, if you're in the market for a non-waterproof mascara as well, I absolutely recommend its sister, the regular Urban Decay Perversion mascara.) While it might be a bit more pricey than a drugstore mascara, it lasted me around five months and way more uses than I can count — plus, not having to worry about dark and smudgy under eyes through all of life's adventures is totally worth the price, IMO.