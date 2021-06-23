Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer Just Launched a Personalized, DNA-Informed Skin-Care Line

How so? You'll complete a 1-minute skin diagnostic quiz on Know Beauty's website that grills you about your age, whereabouts, skin issues and sensitivities, lifestyle habits, and other health conditions (it's set up as if you're messaging with Dr. Kagha herself). It then gives you a score out of 100 on eight different factors: pollution, sleep, stress, diet, exercise, hydration, glycation (a cause of skin aging), and sun expsoure. The brand offers insight into why you received the scores you did as well as how each factor affects your skin. Then, of course, it offers you the perfect personalized skin-care routine featuring Know Beauty products out of a potential 1,092 different combinations, "so you get healthier skin without the trial and error." (Also read: How to Create the Perfect Skin-Care Routine)