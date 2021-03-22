Venus Williams’ Favorite Anti-Aging Serums Are Just $15 Each

Venus Williams might be your dream dinner party guest if you're a tennis fan, but beauty mavens should add her to their invite wish lists, too. The world-renowned athlete added clean beauty to her already impressive resume last May, launching the sun protection line, EleVen by Venus x Credo, as a collab between her fitness apparel brand and the green beauty retailer. And while Williams was discussing her newest product launch, the Perfect Form Lip Balm, with Byrdie last week, she revealed two "staples" in her skin-care routine: Asutra's Vitamin C Serum (Buy It, $15 each or $21 for 2, amazon.com) and Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Buy It, $15 or $21 for 2, amazon.com).
"I love a lot of products with vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants, all those different things that are great for your skin," Williams told the beauty site. Given her status, you might assume Williams' skin-care regimen is out of your league, but the star's go-to serums are actually no more than $15 a bottle on Amazon.
The vitamin C serum is made of 20 percent vitamin C concentrate, plus antioxidant ferulic acid; the potent combo works to fade dark spots and discoloration, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and more. The hyaluronic acid serum is super hydrating and promotes collagen production, so skin looks firmer and more youthful with every use. It also contains calming green tea to revitalize your complexion overall. (Related: Skin-Care Junkies Are Convinced This $17 Vitamin C Serum Is the Best Affordable Dupe)
Buy It: Asutra Vitamin C Serum, $21 for 2, amazon.com
Amazon shoppers seem to agree with Williams that Asutra's serums are top-notch, lauding them for helping delay signs of aging. One wrote, "I've been using [the retinol serum] along with the vitamin C serum and get compliments all the time on my skin. I'm 54 with no cosmetic procedures and I often get told I look like [I'm] in my early 40s."
Another praised the Hyaluronic Acid serum: "I have been using [the serum] for a little over a week now and can tell a big difference already! My daughter was visiting from out of town and had not seen me in a couple of months and she noticed my skin looked nice (without any prompting from me)!!"
If you're looking for an affordable, athlete-approved secret to youthful skin, grab Asutra's Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Vitamin C Serum starting at just $15 each on Amazon — or buy them in a pack of two, and they're even more affordable at just $10.50 each.
Buy It: Asutra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $15, amazon.com